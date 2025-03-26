In a move that has sparked global outrage, Russian authorities are now offering schoolgirls a one-off payment of £950 ($1,200) to have children, as the country faces a dire population decline following its war in Ukraine. The controversial policy, first introduced in the Oryol region, targets girls in full-time education, including those as young as 15, and is part of a broader state-backed initiative to combat Russia's falling birth rate and staggering wartime losses.

According to a report by the New York Post, Russia has lost an estimated 250,000 soldiers since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with total casualties reportedly nearing 900,000. The Kremlin, under President Vladimir Putin, has since doubled down on efforts to incentivise childbirth, urging Russian families to have at least three children.

Oryol Region Becomes First to Pay Schoolgirls for Childbirth

Oryol, a region roughly 200 miles south of Moscow near the Ukrainian border, has become the first to extend the childbearing incentive scheme to school-age girls. Regional Governor Andrei Klychkov confirmed the extension in an official statement on the region's website, amending a decree that previously only applied to university students.

Girls in full-time education—including those enrolled in general education institutions, vocational colleges, and universities—will now be eligible for a payment of 100,000 rubles (£950) if they become pregnant and give birth between 2025 and 2027.

Klychkov's announcement drew swift backlash after independent outlet 7x7 Horizontal Russia highlighted the changes on Telegram. The governor then took to the platform to defend his position, arguing that he was merely following federal orders issued by the Ministry of Labour.

'Unfortunately, journalists did not specify that there is an order of the Ministry of Labour of Russia dated February 11, 2025,' he wrote, referencing a directive intended to support regional programmes aimed at boosting birth rates.

Klychkov insisted there were currently no girls in the region falling under the scheme's eligibility. Nonetheless, he maintained that the policy's intent was to provide support for young mothers, stating: 'As for my personal stance on this policy, it is important to recognise that young women in such situations often face difficult decisions. Our responsibility, given the circumstances, is to provide support—helping them preserve the life of the child and safeguard the mother's health.'

The Broader Push to Reverse Russia's Declining Birth Rate

Russia's demographic crisis has been steadily worsening for decades, but the war in Ukraine has exacerbated the decline. According to The Times of India, the country's birth rate now stands at just 1.42 births per woman—well below the replacement level of 2.1.

Putin has publicly condemned 'child-free' lifestyles as extremist and criminalised abortion in some cases. He has also increased cash payouts for mothers willing to bear more children, with the hope that Russia's birth rate will climb again by 2027. The financial incentives, which began with university students, now span 40 regions, with Oryol taking the lead in pushing the boundaries.

Historically, Russia's fertility rates have seen sharp declines during and after major conflicts. As per figures compiled by Statista, families in 1840 averaged seven children. That number dropped significantly during the First and Second World Wars and has remained in decline ever since. By the 2020s, the average had dropped to 1.8 children per family, falling further during the pandemic and now the war.

Global Reactions and Ethical Concerns

Critics argue that the new policy exploits young girls and amounts to state-sponsored coercion. Concerns have been raised over the long-term psychological, social, and medical consequences of encouraging childbirth at such a young age.

Meanwhile, international human rights groups have condemned the policy as regressive and morally indefensible. The optics of paying teenagers to bear children under state guidance in the shadow of a war have only deepened concerns about Russia's prioritisation of population figures over individual rights.

With the Kremlin's commitment to boosting population numbers showing no signs of slowing, and with policies like this gaining traction at the regional level, many fear that what is currently a controversial initiative could become the new norm.

While the Russian government frames these incentives as 'social support', the inclusion of schoolgirls in the scheme has sent a chilling message about the country's direction. As Russia continues to reel from its military and demographic losses, it seems willing to go to extreme lengths—even if it means turning teenage girls into soldiers of a different kind.