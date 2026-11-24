At 14, Sacha Marcus was already selling software engineering services online to clients who often did not realize they had hired a teenager until they heard his voice. The work started on Fiverr, where he took on freelance projects and learned by solving problems for paying customers rather than following a conventional academic path. Those clients gradually pulled him into decentralized finance because they kept asking for blockchain tools, forcing Sacha to understand how blockchains worked well enough to build what they wanted. By 17, he had founded Mobula and raised a $1 million pre-seed round.

"I entered blockchain because that is where the market was going," Sacha said. "Clients kept asking me to build things, and every project forced me to understand another layer of how the technology worked. The curiosity came from having to make something function for a real customer."

His entrepreneurial pace accelerated quickly. Sacha built his six-figure SaaS business at 16, then founded Mobula the following year. The $1 million pre-seed raise at 17 was one of the youngest VC-backed raises in Europe. Four years after founding Mobula, he sold the company for $17 million.

The speed of that progression can make the story look cleaner than actually living through it. Sacha was drawn to the idea that financial systems could become programmable, allowing people to build on top of money rather than only use the products already available to them. For a teenager who had learned software by making things for clients, that shift made finance feel less closed.

"What hooked me was the idea that money could behave more like software," Sacha said. "You could build on top of the financial system rather than only interact with whatever someone else had already created. That made the space feel open in a way traditional finance never had to me."

Mobula did not reach its eventual form through a single, uninterrupted plan. Sacha says the company pivoted twice, and each shift required acknowledging that an existing product would not lead to the opportunity he wanted to pursue. The difficult part was not necessarily abandoning something that had failed. It was deciding to stop building something that was working because its ceiling had become visible.

"Killing something that is obviously failing is relatively easy," Sacha said. "The harder decision is stopping something that works because you know it is taking you toward the wrong destination. You are giving up certainty for a possibility, and you have to be willing to explain that decision to everyone who has already invested time in the current version."

Those pivots also changed the company, which meant recruiting engineers who were older and more experienced than he was while he was still learning how to manage an organization himself.

Sacha says measurable performance became his answer to that credibility problem. Rather than trying to persuade customers that age should not matter, he focused on whether the technology could prove itself under scrutiny.

"I learned that I could not talk my way around being young. The product had to answer the question for me," Sacha said.

The company's path also ran through a difficult period for the broader blockchain market. Sacha says Mobula spent four years iterating before reaching its current level of traction. That experience appears to have reinforced a philosophy he now applies to products and relationships.

He describes blockchain as an industry where short-term incentives can be tempting, particularly during periods of intense speculation. His view is that reputation compounds over much longer periods. The relationships that lasted came from making decisions with a longer horizon in mind, whether those relationships involved clients and team members or the investors supporting the company.

That long-term approach also changed how Sacha thought about focus. He says both of Mobula's pivots ultimately taught the same lesson: the company had been too broad. Instead of trying to serve a large market in an average way, he became convinced that Mobula needed to become exceptionally strong in a narrower category that was still expanding. For the company, that category became onchain trading infrastructure.

Sacha sold Mobula for $17 million at 21 after four years of pivots, personnel changes, and market volatility. By that point, he had moved from teenage freelancer to CEO while repeatedly reconsidering what the company built and who needed to build it. The exit is the easiest milestone to summarize, but Sacha sees the years before it as the more instructive part.

"People focus on the exit number," Sacha said. "But the four years before it are what taught me how to build. Most of that was changing our minds and rebuilding while staying with the problem long enough to find the right version."