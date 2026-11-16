A South Korean scarf seller who went viral for discouraging customers from buying his products has seen his scarves sell out online despite repeatedly urging shoppers to stop spending.

Known as 'Scarf Man', the vendor operates a stall at Seoul's Namdaemun Market. His unexpected popularity has drawn large crowds, prompting police to be called and leading him to hire private security to manage visitors.

He Draws Crowds With His Unusual Approach to Selling

Most shopkeepers work hard to persuade customers to buy something. Meanwhile, the vendor has built his following by doing the opposite. 'Didn't you come here knowing that we sell nothing but crappy stuff?' he asks shoppers in one viral video. In another memorable exchange, he tells customers, 'Don't spend your money. It doesn't suit you.'

Rather than promoting his products, he tells shoppers they do not need scarves. He jokes about their spending habits, complains about customer requests, and occasionally suggests he would be better off leaving the business altogether.

The scarf seller keeps his real name private, so nicknames have taken hold. Alongside 'Scarf Uncle' is 'Scarfrio', a playful blend of 'scarf' and Leonardo DiCaprio, in a nod to his looks and easy charm, according to The Guardian.

Videos of his exchanges began circulating widely in late October, attracting millions of views and turning his modest stall into an unlikely tourist attraction. The attention has drawn shoppers and curious visitors, many hoping to meet the vendor or watch his unusual sales routine.

One fan travelled across Seoul hoping to meet the 'Scarf Man' after watching his viral videos but missed him. 'I heard his voice earlier, so I got really excited thinking he must be here,' she said. His blunt humour has drawn comparisons to a funny grandmother's banter, while the fan said his jokes give viewers 'a kind of happiness boost.'

Police Called as Crowds Swamp Market

The growing crowds have also caused disruption beyond his stall. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, police were called to Namdaemun Market on 4 November after crowds gathered around the stall, reportedly obstructing narrow walkways and disrupting nearby businesses. The vendor closed his shop the following day for a safety inspection before later hiring private security to manage visitors.

'With so many people coming all at once, it has been difficult to properly greet and communicate with those who came,' he said. He also stopped publicly sharing his opening hours to help manage the crowds.

Scarf Man's Online Store Sells Out Amid Growing Demand

After repeated requests from customers, the vendor launched a Naver Smart Store called Namdaemun Dadaguri, allowing fans to purchase his products remotely. The shop offered bundles of six scarves for 10,000 won, approximately $7.50, with designs selected randomly by him.

Even the online listing carried a warning consistent with his unconventional approach: 'Absolutely no overspending.' According to The Korea Herald, the store recorded 157,497 visits by the morning of 12 November. All listed products were sold out at the time of the report.

The rush of online orders also prompted the vendor to ask customers to cancel their purchases. He also temporarily disabled YouTube's Super Thanks feature, which allows viewers to financially support creators. 'I still feel a little uncomfortable and cautious about receiving support,' he explained.