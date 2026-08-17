Sainsbury's has faced renewed scrutiny over its plans to expand facial recognition technology to more than 200 stores after the retailer paused the Facewatch system at its East Dulwich branch following a wrongful ejection. The supermarket chain has been rolling out the surveillance technology across its estate but has now suspended alerts at one store while it reviews what happened when staff wrongly removed a shopper.

Matt Arnold, 46, was buying supplies when managers refused to serve him at the East Dulwich branch, prompting an apology from Sainsbury's. The retailer later said staff had mishandled a correct Facewatch alert and would provide additional training before restarting the system at that location.

How One Error Put 200 Stores in the Spotlight

Facewatch said its system had identified another person linked to a previous incident, but staff approached Arnold by mistake and removed him from the store. Sainsbury's paused the system at East Dulwich as a precaution while it investigated the incident, with the retailer confirming it would review what happened and give staff further training before restarting alerts.

Facewatch says its technology has a 99.98 per cent accuracy rate, while Sainsbury's insists that trained managers must review each alert before staff act on it. The retailer also says alerts can remain visible on staff devices for up to an hour, and it logs reported misidentifications to review how staff handle alerts.

The technology was operating in more than 55 Sainsbury's stores by early July, with the retailer planning to add about 150 locations by the end of 2026. This would take the total number of stores using facial recognition to more than 200.

Second Case in Six Months Shows a Pattern

The East Dulwich case follows another wrongful ejection at Sainsbury's in Elephant and Castle, where staff asked Warren Rajah to leave after mistaking him for someone in a Facewatch alert. Facewatch later confirmed that Rajah was not on its database, and Sainsbury's blamed that incident on staff error rather than a failure of the facial recognition system itself.

The two cases have increased scrutiny of how staff respond to alerts, with privacy campaigners also questioning the safeguards staff must follow before challenging customers. Big Brother Watch has opposed Sainsbury's expansion plan, urging the retailer to halt the rollout over risks of wrongful accusations and biometric surveillance.

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The Numbers Sainsbury's Wants You To See

Sainsbury's began testing Facewatch in September 2025 at stores in Sydenham, south-east London, and Oldfield Park in Bath, later expanding the trial to five more London stores. The retailer said reported theft, harm, aggression and antisocial behaviour fell 46 per cent at the first two trial stores, adding that 92 per cent of identified offenders did not return.

The retailer says the technology helps protect staff and customers from repeat offenders, with Facewatch alerting staff when it identifies people linked to previous theft, violence or aggression. Sainsbury's says the system deletes images immediately when it does not recognise a person, and staff must review possible matches before taking action.

The supermarket chain has tied its rollout to concerns about shoplifting and violence against retail workers, arguing that facial recognition gives store teams another way to identify repeat offenders. It has consistently defended the technology as a safety measure while focusing its response to recent incidents on staff procedures.

No Pause: Sainsbury's Presses Ahead

The East Dulwich pause currently applies to one store only, and Sainsbury's has not announced a wider suspension or any change to its expansion timetable. The retailer says it will strengthen staff training after the latest incident but still plans to expand facial recognition to more than 200 stores by the end of 2026.

Arnold and Big Brother Watch have called for broader action, yet Sainsbury's has continued to defend the technology as a safety measure. The latest incident has shifted attention to how employees use facial recognition alerts in stores, though Sainsbury's has not announced any change to the wider rollout.