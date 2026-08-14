His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service has banned Meta smart glasses from judicial buildings across England and Wales. Anyone entering with the devices will have them confiscated and returned only on leaving, a spokesperson confirmed this week.

The decision comes after restaurants, theatres and pubs led a privacy push against what critics call 'spyware', amid fears of covert filming. The ban, reported on 11 August 2026, aligns with existing rules prohibiting images or videos in courts without permission, which can amount to contempt of court.

Venues Spearhead Early Restrictions on Smart Glasses

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Restaurants, pubs and theatres began restricting Meta's camera-equipped glasses earlier this month over privacy concerns. Pub chain Wetherspoons, with more than 800 outlets, instructed staff to ensure cameras are turned off, citing the risk of surreptitious surveillance.

Chief executive Tim Martin said the devices breach the general code that you can't film customers or employees without their permission.

London restaurateur Jeremy King banned them from his venues including Simpsons in the Strand, Arlington and The Park, stating he would never knowingly allow any invasion of guest privacy other than with the eyes we were born with.

ATG Theatres, operating sites in London, Bristol and Edinburgh, said those wearing the glasses during shows will be asked to remove them. Private members' clubs such as Soho House have extended existing no-filming rules to cover the glasses.

The devices, priced at $485 (£359), feature built-in cameras that can record without the obvious gesture of holding up a phone. Sales reached seven million pairs worldwide last year.

Courts Confirm Confiscation Policy for Meta Glasses

His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service, responsible for criminal, civil and family courts in England and Wales, has now formalised the prohibition.

A spokesperson said there are clear restrictions on taking images or videos within courts and tribunals which is why the use of Meta glasses is prohibited.

Smartphones remain permitted provided they are not used to record, but no such leeway applies to the glasses. Users who bring Meta glasses into courts or tribunals will have them confiscated on entry and they will be returned when the owner leaves the building.

The policy mirrors a similar ban announced last month by courts in New York. Meta sold seven million pairs last year, with prices ranging from $363 (£269) to $633 (£469).

An earlier High Court case saw a claimant accused of receiving coaching via smart glasses during evidence, though he denied the allegation. The court service holds no figures on incidents involving the devices.

Privacy Concerns Persist Across Public Spaces

The glasses have been labelled 'pervert glasses' in some quarters due to reports of non-consensual filming, particularly of women. Meta maintains that a pulsing light indicates when recording is active and cannot be disabled, with tamper detection disabling the camera if covered.

The company declined to comment specifically on the court ban but emphasised built-in privacy features. Scotland and Northern Ireland operate separate court systems and have not announced equivalent measures as of 14 August 2026.

Venue operators stress that the restrictions simply enforce long-standing rules against filming without consent. The restrictions leave wearers facing checks at an expanding list of venues and institutions, with the court service's stance marking the latest institutional response to the technology in Britain.