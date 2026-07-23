Police-recorded robberies of business property in England and Wales surged by 91 per cent to 29,669 offences in the year ending March 2026, after new Home Office recording rules exposed previously hidden violence against shops and their staff, latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.

The increase followed an April 2025 clarification to the Home Office Counting Rules, which directed all police forces to record an incident as a robbery of business property whenever an offender uses or threatens violence.

The Reality of Shop Robberies and Retail Violence

Read more Gun And Machetes In Leeds? What Really Happened In The Shocking Surron Bike Attack Gun And Machetes In Leeds? What Really Happened In The Shocking Surron Bike Attack

This administrative shift highlights the physical risk faced by shop workers and security guards.

If a thief attempts to steal and threatens anyone on the premises to secure their escape, the crime is now recorded as a robbery rather than as a simple theft.

The clarification had a marked statistical impact, driving an overall 10 per cent increase in total robbery offences nationwide, which reached 87,362 incidents for the year.

This overall rise came despite a 9 per cent decrease in robberies of personal property, which fell to 57,693 offences over the same 12‑month period.

The ONS links the overall increase mainly to these revised recording practices rather than a sudden shift in criminal behaviour.

Retail unions have argued that classifying violent confrontations as shoplifting understates the psychological impact on staff. The updated metric reflects their calls for greater workplace protection.

How Recording Changes Affected Shoplifting and Shop Robberies

The enforced Home Office definitions contributed to a slight reduction in the total volume of standard shoplifting. Police recorded a 4 per cent decrease in shoplifting, bringing the annual total down to 507,086 offences after a sustained period of rising retail crime.

This slight decline reflects both the movement of violent incidents into the robbery category and closer engagement between local police forces and independent retailers. Authorities have encouraged shop owners to report offences and submit supporting evidence.

Reporting rates for retail theft have historically remained low across the country. Police are now pressing for closed‑circuit television footage to help identify repeat offenders and link related crimes, aiming to strengthen intelligence networks across local retail sectors.

This approach seeks to target organised theft groups that use intimidation and force to clear shelves and escape.

The Crime Survey for England and Wales estimated 9.6 million incidents of headline crime (theft, robbery, criminal damage, fraud, computer misuse, and violence with or without injury) in YE March 2026, no change compared with the YE March 2025.



➡️ https://t.co/gSzPSwXstf pic.twitter.com/QF5C0JV1e6 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 23, 2026

Broader Crime Trends Alongside Rising Shop Robberies

While business robberies showed a sharp statistical increase, other high‑harm crimes declined. Police forces recorded 499 homicides in the year ending March 2026, a 7 per cent decrease from the previous year and the lowest figure since current recording practices began in 2003.

Offences involving a knife or sharp instrument fell by 8 per cent to 48,774 incidents. Firearms offences recorded a similar fall, decreasing by 8 per cent to 5,151 crimes, with imitation firearms and handguns remaining the most frequently used weapons.

Overall, the latest ONS statistics present a mixed picture for law enforcement, with reductions in several serious offences alongside higher recorded levels of business‑related crime driven by new recording guidelines.

Future data releases will show whether this change in recording leads to practical improvements on the high street. For now, authorities are adapting their strategies to protect retail environments.