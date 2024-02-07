Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to get 4 jaw-dropping AI-powered features that were introduced with the recently unveiled Galaxy S24 lineup.

The Korean smartphone giant recently confirmed that the Galaxy S24's super hyped Galaxy AI features would be coming to a slew of other older Galaxy phones released in 2023, like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

While Samsung is tight-lipped about the AI features that are set to make the jump, a potential leak, possibly from Samsung itself, has given us a glimpse into the AI features arriving on the Galaxy S23.

Samsung officiall web app pic.twitter.com/J3vB0AqmtQ — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 5, 2024

As spotted by SamMobile, tech enthusiast Tarun Vats has shared screenshots of Samsung's official comparison page featuring a slew of Galaxy AI features that are listed as "Coming soon" for the Galaxy S23 range on X (formerly Twitter). Samsung's One UI 6.1 update may add these Galaxy AI features:

Circle to Search

Live Translate

Note Assist

Photo Assist

The images suggest the abovementioned AI features will be limited to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Since the comparison page doesn't feature any other 2023 Galaxy phones, it is unclear which features will be coming to other devices.

Nevertheless, Samsung's Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet previously noted that the company's 2022 devices are not likely to get Galaxy AI features. In other words, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Ultra and other mid-range handsets like the Galaxy A54 will be missing out.

The Korean brand has already confirmed that the Galaxy S23 lineup will get the Galaxy AI in the first half of the year, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Tab S9. It will be interesting to see whether Galaxy AI features will roll out to all 7 devices at the same time.

What do these features do?

Circle to Search: It is essentially an upgraded version of Google Lens. It allows you to search Google for objects using just your fingertip (or an S Pen) and your phone's home button. This feature is likely to remain exclusive to Samsung and Google Pixel phones for a while.

Live Translate: This feature facilitates real-time, two-way voice and text translations of phone calls within the native Samsung Phone app. It can come in handy for communicating with someone who doesn't speak your language (and vice versa).

Note Assist and Photo Assist: As the name suggests, Note Assist can summarise Samsung Notes text into easy-to-read templates using AI. Photo Assist, on the other hand, helps you adjust the angle of images and fill the resulting blank space with Generative AI content that fits the scene.

Samsung hasn't confirmed whether other Galaxy AI features like Interpreter, Chat Assist and Transcript Assist will move to last-generation Samsung phones as well. It is still safe to assume that Galaxy S23 owners will be able to take advantage of Galaxy AI's 4 biggest features very soon.

While the future looks bright for Galaxy S23 users with upcoming AI upgrades, concerns linger about the current flagship, the Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy S24 isn't without its problems

Many Galaxy S24 owners are now reporting bugs and other problems that they have been experiencing with their phones. Here's a closer look at these growing concerns.

Vivid display mode issue: The display, which is one of the biggest selling points for the Samsung Galaxy S24, has become one of the biggest problems with the device.

I know some people like the vivid screen mode of the current S24 Ultra, but there must be a rule in everything. What is a rule? Since it is called vivid mode, it must be vivid. If you prefer raw colors, you can set it to Natural mode, but what do those of us who prefer Vibrant… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) January 29, 2024

According to some early adopters of the Galaxy S24, there are major issues with how colours are being shown on the Galaxy S24 display. As a result, a Reddit user claimed they returned to using the previous model, the Galaxy S23.

Too soon to fail Samsung. Hold your horses.



After the failed camera processing, now some users are reporting green line issues on their brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra! pic.twitter.com/crQdpSEpel — Sharon Bava (@Sharon_Bava) February 6, 2024

Green line display issue: Some Galaxy S24 users are experiencing another display issue, wherein a green line appears vertically, straight down from the top to the bottom of their screen. Others are reporting a white line going across the display.

S24 Ultra - Noted the camera lens switching issue with one of my friend's S24 Ultra. We have registered the complaint. The customer representative mentioned that they will report this and check if this is a software issue and if an update is planned to fix this. @smasithick -… pic.twitter.com/Q2jY0luNgI — Arsh (@TechTurbanator) February 6, 2024

Other issues: Some Galaxy S24 Ultra owners who seem to have received defective phones, are reporting that their devices jump while switching cameras to zoom in. As if that weren't enough, certain lenses reportedly produce grainy and dull photos.