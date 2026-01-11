Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S26 series has finally received a definitive release timeline, which may exceed the expectations of devoted fans. The South Korean technology conglomerate will unveil its forthcoming flagship smartphone lineup on Feb. 25, 2026, in San Francisco. Subsequently, the devices will be available for retail purchase approximately two weeks later, on March 11, 2026.

This marks a substantial deviation from Samsung's customary launch schedule. Over the past two years, the company has introduced its premium Galaxy S devices in late January. However, this year, the calendar has shifted considerably further into spring.

Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event: What To Expect

The delay in Samsung's Galaxy S26 announcement date had long been shrouded in rumour and speculation. Renowned tech tipster Evan Blass put the matter to rest just days ago, confirming on social media that the February 25 date is '100% correct', lending credibility to earlier reports from industry insiders like Ice Universe. Meanwhile, pre-orders are expected to commence shortly after the official unveiling, though Samsung has not yet confirmed exact schedule for customers keen to secure their preferred model.

The date of 25 February is 100% correct. You can take it to the bank. https://t.co/YYe7P85Nwv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 6, 2026

According to sources based in France, the company plans a staggered release across European markets on March 11, though consumers in other regions should expect similar timing. This two-week window between announcement and retail launch provides Samsung with adequate time to manage inventory and fulfil pre-orders across global markets.

What's In, What's Out: The Galaxy S26 Lineup Changes

The most significant change coming to Samsung's 2026 flagship series is the complete axing of the controversial Edge variant. The Galaxy S25 Edge, released earlier this year as an ultra-thin alternative, generated far less consumer interest than Samsung anticipated. According to South Korean outlet Newspim, the device had shifted only 1.31 million units by August 2025, paling in comparison to its siblings: the S25 achieved 8.28 million sales, the S25 Plus reached 5.05 million, and the S25 Ultra dominated with 12.18 million units sold.

The Edge's failure to gain traction forced Samsung to abandon its successor prematurely. Ice Universe, an industry leaker with a strong track record, confirmed the decision is 'definitely gone' — marking the end of the company's brief flirtation with ultra-thin smartphone design. In its place, Samsung is returning to its tried-and-tested formula: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. This conventional three-model strategy represents a retreat from earlier speculation that suggested Samsung might expand the lineup to four devices.

I got the information from my independent source:

Galaxy S26 Edge is definitely gone, 100% correct. — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) October 16, 2025

The S25 Edge's poor performance likely stemmed from Samsung's aggressive pricing strategy and compromised specifications. Launching at $1,099, it occupied an awkward market position between the standard S25 ($799) and the Plus variant ($999), whilst offering a smaller 3,900 mAh battery against the Plus's 4,900 mAh capacity. These trade-offs appeared to alienate consumers seeking a premium experience without sacrificing functionality.

Samsung's decision to resurrect the Plus model demonstrates the company's responsiveness to market feedback, even if it meant acknowledging that the ultra-thin smartphone craze remains a niche interest rather than mainstream demand. The Galaxy S26 series is poised to prioritise practical improvements and competitive pricing over design extremes.