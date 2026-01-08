Excitement is building as the latest reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will debut alongside a major change in the brand's pricing strategy. While the upcoming flagship promises top-tier innovation, new leaks indicate that fans may face a more expensive path to ownership than in previous years. This potential shift signals a new era for the series, where cutting-edge tech comes at a significantly higher premium.

It appears the wait for the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be slightly longer than it was for the Galaxy S25, according to the latest wave of speculation. These claims of a February arrival have gained more weight recently, with a trusted industry insider backing the existing timeline for the new premium phone.

The New Galaxy S26 Launch Schedule

Noted industry insider Evan Blass took to X to reveal that Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for 25 February. By referencing Ice Universe—the first to report the timeline—Blass confirmed the date is '100% correct,' effectively ending any doubt regarding the launch window.

The date of 25 February is 100% correct. You can take it to the bank. https://t.co/YYe7P85Nwv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 6, 2026

Despite the lack of official confirmation regarding the phones' debut, Ice Universe has suggested that the Galaxy S26 lineup will arrive in stores in early March, though a mid-month release seems more likely.

BREAKING 🚨 Galaxy S26 Series is launching on 25th February 2026! pic.twitter.com/ZrjEVjSzNV — S M A Sithick (@smasithick) January 7, 2026

Historically, Samsung has released its new handsets to the public roughly two weeks after their official unveiling. If the Galaxy S26 debut occurs on 25 February, Forbes suggests we could see the devices hit the market on 13 March. Although this falls closer to the middle of the month than the start, the 13th is a Friday, which is the specific day of the week the manufacturer usually selects for its major store launches.

The Internal Pricing Dilemma

Reports from South Korea suggest that Samsung is still weighing up the final pricing for the Galaxy S26 range. According to the news outlet Maeil Business, the tech giant originally planned to match the Galaxy S25 price points—continuing a multi-year trend—while offsetting the rising expense of memory by increasing the cost of its mid-range Galaxy A-series handsets instead.

A different perspective emerged on 5 January when ET News reported that a price hike of roughly 44,000 ($31/£23.04) and 88,000 ($62/£46.08) won per unit. Consequently, the Galaxy S26 range in the US could be priced at about $859 (£638.44), $1,059 (£787.09), and $1,359 (£1010.06) for the entry-level, Plus, and Ultra variants.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S26 pic.twitter.com/TS81kNNR7e — WALLPAPER GURU (@GuruWallpaper1) January 7, 2026

Samsung may also scrap its trademark double-storage pre-order incentive, according to ET News reports. This deal usually grants buyers a complimentary capacity boost, such as jumping from 256GB to 512GB, in addition to rewards like a $50 credit and more generous trade-in valuations.

Why the AI Boom is Driving Costs Up

The reason for this shift, as Forbes details, is that memory costs have surged due to the rapid growth of AI, which has seen manufacturing capacity, RAM, and flash storage redirected to support AI data centres. This challenge is not unique to Samsung or the Galaxy S26, as every mobile phone maker is currently struggling to balance retail pricing and profit margins for their 2026 launches.

As production costs continue to climb, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may represent a turning point for the series, where premium features are matched by a significantly higher entry price. For many enthusiasts, the decision to upgrade will likely depend on whether the performance leap justifies the end of Samsung's long-standing pricing stability.