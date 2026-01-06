The quest for the perfect smartphone photo has often relied on software to mask physical hardware limitations. While artificial intelligence has made strides in masking these flaws, rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will finally address the root of the problem. This upcoming flagship could mark a shift from digital trickery to genuine optical excellence.

The Galaxy S26 lineup is set to arrive in February 2026 as Samsung's next major release of traditional smartphones. Its most expensive model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is reportedly sticking with the same front and back cameras used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra—a choice that has sparked significant disappointment among the brand's followers.

A Change in Strategy for 2027

Initial rumours indicated that Samsung might follow the same path for the Galaxy S27 Ultra—the premier model in the brand's 2027 non-foldable flagship range. This led to accusations of laziness and a focus on financial gain rather than progress. However, new information suggests that this might not be the case after all.

According to the well-known tipster Ice Universe on X, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is set for a significant hardware refresh. The leak suggests that the phone will boast brand-new sensors for the primary rear camera, the ultra-wide lens, and the front-facing selfie camera. However, it isn't all change; the rear telephoto lens will reportedly stay identical to the one found on the previous Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra early news.



Main camera, replace

Ultra wide-angle camera, replace.

Front camera, replace.

Telephoto camera, unchanged. — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 4, 2026

I'm disappointed that Samsung didn't change the telephoto camera. — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 4, 2026

Sharing the community's frustration, the leaker voiced their own letdown regarding the lack of telephoto innovation. In his post on X, they wrote, 'I'm disappointed that Samsung didn't change the telephoto camera,' highlighting an apparent dissatisfaction with the stagnant hardware.

The Periscope Potential

When asked on X about a potential 'wider aperture for the periscope,' Ice Universe confirmed that the latest information points toward an increase. However, the leaker was quick to label this as 'early news', suggesting that the final specifications for the Galaxy S27 range are far from set. For that reason, it is worth taking these claims with a pinch of salt until more concrete data emerges.

The current news is that the aperture will increase further. — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 4, 2026

There is still a long road ahead for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Before 2027 arrives, GizChina suggests that budget constraints or logistics issues could force Samsung to scale back these plans. We have seen this pattern before; promising hardware leaps often vanish just before launch to keep the bottom line healthy.

The Verdict: A Must-Buy Year?

The stakes are high for Samsung, as it can no longer afford to play it safe. They know that another modest refresh with the S27 Ultra might see the pro-photography crowd walk away. For enthusiasts who have been waiting for a compelling reason to switch, 2027 is beginning to look like the first year in recent memory where an upgrade is truly justified.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S27 Ultra represents a pivotal moment for Samsung. If these hardware rumours are anything to go by, the company is finally moving past software-based patches to deliver a genuine leap in optical quality.

While the familiar telephoto lens remains a sticking point, the upgrades to the primary, ultra-wide, and selfie sensors suggest a serious commitment to reclaimed dominance. For a brand that has faced criticism for playing it safe, 2027 could be the year they stop leaning on AI and starts leading with innovation. Whether they stick to this ambitious path or scale back remains to be seen.