A quiet San Diego suburb was rocked by a tragic accident in the early hours of Thursday when a private jet clipped power lines and exploded into flames, engulfing the street in fire and reducing several cars to scorched shells.

Stunned residents awoke to what many described as a 'war zone,' with debris scattered across the road and thick smoke choking the morning air. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as locals watched in disbelief, grappling with the scale of the destruction.

The Crash and Immediate Aftermath

Just before 4 a.m., residents in the Murphy Canyon area awoke to a deafening crash and explosions that shook their homes. Witnesses recall seeing a 'wall of fire' spreading across the neighbourhood, with jet fuel spilling into the streets and igniting several vehicles. San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl described the scene as 'horrific', with flames billowing and the smell of burning fuel filling the air.

Thankfully, no one in the neighbourhood died on the ground. Eight people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

Victims and the Human Toll

The aircraft, a small private jet, was carrying six people, including Dave Shapiro, co-founder of Sound Talent Group, and two of his colleagues. It is believed there were no survivors. Among the victims was Daniel Williams, a former drummer for the metal band The Devil Wears Prada, who had posted on social media that he was boarding the plane with Shapiro just hours before the crash. The band paid tribute to Williams, highlighting the tragic loss.

In the neighbourhood, homes bore the brunt of the impact. At least one house was completely destroyed, with its front burned out and roof partially caved in. About ten other properties suffered damage, with windows shattered and walls blackened by flames. Ben McCarty, a Navy veteran living in the house that was hit, described how the fire pushed him and his family to the brink of danger. His vehicle was engulfed, and flames had melted others along the street, creating a scene reminiscent of wartime destruction.

Damage and Community Response

The aftermath left a trail of debris and destruction. McCarty's truck was pushed into their living room, and his family had to escape through the back fence. Ariya Waterworth described waking to a 'whooshing sound' and seeing a fireball outside her home. She managed to evacuate with her children and their dog, grateful to be alive but traumatised by the chaos.

Over 100 residents were forced to evacuate, as jet fuel continued to seep through the streets hours after the crash. The smell of fumes lingered, and officials expressed concern about the safety of returning. Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy explained that the thick fog that morning made firefighting and scene assessment difficult, with visibility reduced to almost zero.

The Flight Path and Weather Conditions

The plane took off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey less than an hour before midnight, making a fuel stop in Wichita, Kansas, before heading west. It was en route to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport when it struck power lines approximately 3.2 km southeast of the destination. The aircraft was operating in foggy conditions, likely under instrument flight rules, but once descending below 200 metres, pilots are expected to see the runway.

Records show the pilot was on final approach at about 3.45 a.m., just miles from touchdown. Aviation experts suggest that the poor visibility and the aircraft's descent in thick fog contributed directly to the crash. Experts suggest that if the pilot couldn't see the runway, they should have called for a missed approach or diverted, but the crash occurred before that could happen.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are now examining the scene, hoping to piece together exactly what led to this devastating event. They are appealing for any witnesses with footage or information to come forward. The aircraft's wreckage, strewn across the neighbourhood, remains a focus of their efforts. As they work to piece together the sequence of events, the community mourns the lives lost and the homes destroyed in a night that none will easily forget.