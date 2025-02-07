A South Korean airline has introduced a groundbreaking policy banning power banks from carry-on luggage following a recent fire onboard one of its aircraft. The move is aimed at enhancing passenger safety.

Air Busan now requires travellers to keep portable chargers on their person throughout the flight or store them in checked luggage under the seat.

Power Banks Banned On Busan Flights

Several airlines already restrict passengers from packing power banks in checked baggage due to the risk of lithium-ion batteries overheating and starting fires in the cargo hold. Everyone aboard the Air Busan plane that went up in flames on 28th January was safely taken off the aircraft, though four people reportedly experienced minor injuries.

Power banks can be a fire hazard if not handled properly.



A week ago (Jan 28, 2025), Air Busan Flight 391 (A321-200) bound for Hong Kong caught fire at Gimhae Int’l Airport, just before takeoff.



A week ago (Jan 28, 2025), Air Busan Flight 391 (A321-200) bound for Hong Kong caught fire at Gimhae Int'l Airport, just before takeoff.

All 176 passengers and crew were evacuated, with 7 minor injuries reported.

The flight headed for Hong Kong was engulfed in flames just prior to its departure from Gimhae International Airport in Busan. A probe is currently being conducted to pinpoint the fire's origin, but investigators suspect a power bank may have been to blame.

Air Busan's List Of Banned Items

Air Busan has a list of items prohibited for passenger safety. Here's a brief overview of what you're not allowed to bring on board:

Explosives & Fireworks: This category covers items like gunpowder, dynamite, flares, and fireworks.

Weapons & Sharp Objects: This includes firearms, ammunition, stun guns, knives, and box cutters.

Flammable Items: Think gasoline, butane, lighters, matches, and high-proof alcohol (70% or higher).

Toxic & Hazardous Substances: This category covers bleach, mercury, radioactive materials, and tear gas.

Power Banks: The new regulations require passengers to keep power banks in their possession or under their bags. They are not allowed in the overhead bins.

Liquids in carry-on baggage are subject to the 100ml rule. For complete information, please consult Air Busan's official guidelines.

Another Airline Incident

This recent incident follows another tragic event just one month prior, South Korea's deadliest air disaster, which claimed the lives of all but two of the 181 people on board. The Jeju Air plane crashed while descending toward Muan International Airport's runway after attempting an emergency belly landing following its departure from Bangkok on Sunday, 29th December.

The aircraft is thought to have suffered a landing gear failure. Dramatic video footage broadcast by local MBC-TV also captured the moment the plane appeared to erupt in an explosion from one side as it approached the airport.

Jeju Air CEO Expresses Regret

In the wake of the crash, Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae delivered a comprehensive apology, which was later translated and published by The Guardian. 'First, we bow our heads in apology to everyone who has trusted Jeju Air,' the top executive said.

'At approximately 9:03 am on 29th December, flight 7C2216 from Bangkok to Muan caught fire while landing at Muan International Airport. Above all, we express our deepest condolences and apologies to the families of the passengers who lost their lives in this accident.'

'At present, the cause of the accident is difficult to determine, and we must await the official investigation results from the relevant government agencies.' Reports later surfaced that the two black boxes on the Boeing jet ceased recording approximately four minutes prior to the accident.