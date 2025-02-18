A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to Toronto has crashed, adding to growing concerns over a series of recent aviation incidents. What is behind this alarming trend?

The regional jet, carrying 80 passengers, went down at Toronto Pearson International Airport on 17th February, marking the second major commercial plane crash of 2025. According to AP News, there were no fatalities in Monday's accident. The Delta jet reportedly crashed and flipped upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Delta Flight Crash: Latest In A String Of Accidents

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane that took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota carried 76 passengers and four crew members. Seventeen of them were hospitalised with injuries.

A Delta flight carrying roughly 80 passengers from Minnesota appears to have crash landed at Toronto Pearson Airport. No casualties have been reported as of this time. Numerous photos and videos have been released showing passengers safely exiting the plane, which flipped upside down.

Experts maintain that flying remains remarkably safe. However, Monday's event follows a crash outside Washington's Reagan National Airport that resulted in 67 deaths. That crash was the first fatal crash of a US airliner in nearly 16 years.

Several fatal private and charter plane crashes followed, leaving travellers to question whether flying remains the safest mode of transport. With these recent disasters sparking worries about air travel, here's a look at the number of aviation accidents in the US this year.

2025 Aviation Accidents: A Look At The Numbers

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), there have been 87 aviation accidents in 2025 so far. This includes 62 incidents in January and 25 in February.

Per the safety board, 13 fatal aircraft accidents have occurred this year. As of Monday, this includes 10 incidents in January and three in February.

Counting The Tragedies

So far this year, there have been four major, fatal aviation disasters in the US. These tragedies occurred within two weeks of each other - in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Alaska, and Arizona. However, the Washington D.C. crash on 29th January, which claimed 67 lives, remains the only fatal commercial aviation crash in 2025 and the only one in the last 15 years.

The Federal Aviation Administration actively reports aviation incidents, keeping the public informed. In 2025, at least 85 lives were lost in four major U.S. aviation disasters.

2025 Aviation Disasters: A Human Toll

On 29th January, near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., an American Airlines regional jet with 64 people aboard and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter with three people collided after the plane departed from Wichita, Kansas. The crash resulted in 67 fatalities.

On 31st January in Philadelphia, a small medical jet carrying a young patient crashed in a Philadelphia neighbourhood, resulting in seven fatalities. These included all six people aboard the plane and one individual in a car on the ground.

A small plane carrying ten people crashed in Alaska after losing speed and altitude and disappearing from radar in Alaska on 6th February. The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, en route from Unalakleet to Nome, was later found. All ten people aboard perished, as confirmed by the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The plane — a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft owned by Bering Air — was reported to have been missing.

Two private jets collided at Scottsdale Airport, resulting in one death and four injuries in Arizona on 10th February.

Seeking Answers And Prevention

NBC Chicago reports that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating these recent crashes and near-misses. Their goal is to determine the causes and identify ways to prevent similar incidents in the future.

While some troubling details about the midair collision have already emerged, the full report on the incident is expected to take over a year.

The Safety Of US Air Travel

The Trump administration has started dismissing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees. This staff reduction occurs during a busy air travel period and just weeks after a fatal midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January, according to AP News.

David Spero, president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, stated that probationary workers received late-night emails on Friday informing them of their termination. This raises the question: Is flying still safe in the US?

Flying on US commercial airlines is still considered safe. According to a 2024 Transportation Statistics Report from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, air travel remains the safest mode of transportation.

'Transportation incidents for all modes claimed 44,546 lives in 2022, of which all but 2,032 involved highway motor vehicles. The report states that 'preliminary estimates for 2023 suggest a further decline in fatalities.'

'There were no deaths from crashes on large commercial airlines in 2023, but several hundred deaths occurred in crashes in general aviation, commuter air, and air taxi services.'