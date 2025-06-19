When Diana Taurasi announced her retirement and Brittney Griner packed her bags for Atlanta, it seemed like the Phoenix Mercury would drift into irrelevance. Instead, they've rocketed to a 9-4 start, sitting second in the Western Conference. The quiet catalyst behind this unexpected surge? Satou Sabally.

In her first year with Phoenix, the 6'4" forward has emerged as the Mercury's offensive engine. Satou Sabally's stats average 20.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. She leads the WNBA in usage rate (34.7%) and sits in the top 10 in player efficiency rating, a metric that summarises a player's overall contributions per minute. With her ability to score from anywhere on the floor, Sabally isn't just filling a void left by legends as much as she's reshaping Phoenix's identity from the ground up.

Winning Without Household Names

The Mercury's transformation isn't just about acquiring stars like Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, as it's about what they've built around them. This is not a team propped up by marquee names. Rather, it's a blueprint on how to reconstruct a roster with grit, vision, and tactical precision.

Phoenix's supporting cast includes Lexie Held, who attempts five three-pointers per game off the bench, and French rookie Monique Akoa Makani, who has started every contest this season. These names don't turn heads yet, but their impact is undeniable. According to High Post Hoops, even Kathryn Westbeld, a 29-year-old rookie, has carved out a role as a reliable floor-spacer at 6'3".

The Mercury lead the league in assists, averaging nearly 20 per game, a testament to Head Coach Nate Tibbetts' system. It's an offence built on movement, spacing, and unselfishness, which is an ecosystem where Sabally thrives.

The Power of Trust and Role Definition

After a hard-fought win against Las Vegas, Sabally was quick to shift the spotlight, crediting Phoenix's success to 'trust throughout all players'. Sami Whitcomb echoed that sentiment, praising how role players like Held brought 'poise' and 'massive' impact off the bench.

Mercury's chemistry has been their secret weapon.

Sabally might lead in points, but everyone contributes. Alyssa Thomas, who averages nine assists per game, is the league's premier distributor, seamlessly setting up teammates while anchoring Phoenix's defence.

This sense of collective purpose is rare in a team so newly assembled. It's this cohesion, together with Sabally's rising star, that's fuelling what might be the WNBA's stealthiest rebuild.

A Title Threat in Plain Sight

The Mercury are no longer just trying to stay afloat post-Taurasi. They're contenders, and they're not hiding. With Sabally crossing the 20-point threshold in six games already this season, and projected to do so again against the struggling Connecticut Sun, the numbers speak volumes.

As Phoenix prepare for another key fixture, Sabally's combination of high usage, elite efficiency, and versatile play underscores her importance. But her leadership that's quiet, focused, and team-first, is just as vital. While others chase headlines, Sabally is sculpting something more lasting: a sustainable, scalable model for team success in a league built on stars.

In the end, the Mercury might not have the most famous names, but they may have the most complete team. And at the heart of it is Satou Sabally, a star shining brightly in the WNBA's quietest revolution.