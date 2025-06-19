In June 2025, the Buss family reached an agreement to sell their majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to billionaire financier Mark Walter for a staggering £7.87 billion ($10 billion). This is the most expensive sports franchise sale in US history, far surpassing the previous record held by the Boston Celtics' sale earlier this year for £4.79 billion ($6.1 billion). To put the figure in perspective, the late Dr Jerry Buss acquired the Lakers in 1979 for just $67.5 million (approximately £53 million at the time), which is equivalent to around $315 million today when adjusted for inflation, a fraction of today's eye-watering price.

Who Is Mark Walter and Why Does He Matter?

Mark Walter is the CEO of TWG Global, an asset management firm overseeing approximately £255 billion ($325 billion) worldwide.

Beyond finance, Walter has earned recognition as a savvy sports investor, owning or co-owning a range of high-profile teams across different leagues.

His current sports portfolio includes:

The LA Dodgers (Major League Baseball)

The LA Sparks (WNBA)

A minority stake in Chelsea Football Club

Ownership of the Cadillac Formula One team

Majority control of the Professional Women's Hockey League

Walter is widely regarded for combining deep financial resources with a long-term, strategic approach to sports ownership, one that prioritises infrastructure, analytics, and fan engagement.

Jeanie Buss Will Remain as Lakers Governor

Despite selling the controlling interest, Jeanie Buss will maintain her position as Lakers governor, ensuring continuity for the franchise.

She will continue representing the Lakers on the NBA Board of Governors, helping to safeguard the team's legacy and fan relationships through this significant transition.

Magic Johnson Endorses the Deal

NBA legend Magic Johnson, who co-owns the Dodgers alongside Walter, publicly endorsed the sale and Walter's vision for the Lakers.

'Mark Walter is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. He will put in the resources needed to win,' Johnson said, according to ESPN.

Johnson's endorsement offers reassurance to Lakers fans that the team remains in experienced, dedicated hands.

Why the $10 Billion Price Tag Is So Important

This record-breaking price reflects more than just the Lakers' brand value, it highlights confidence in the future growth of the NBA and the evolving sports business landscape.

Under Walter's stewardship, the Dodgers have won a World Series, upgraded their stadium, and built a powerful digital media footprint.

Similar upgrades are expected for the Lakers, such as:

Improved player development and advanced analytics programmes

Investments in Crypto.com Arena's facilities and fan experience

Expanded global marketing and digital streaming efforts to reach international audiences

This transaction is more than a financial milestone, it signals a blueprint for sustained growth and championship ambitions.

What the Sale Means for Lakers Fans and the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers, established in 1947, are one of the most storied franchises in sports history. They boast 17 NBA championships and an immense global fanbase.

This sale marks the first time in 46 years that the team will not be controlled by the Buss family, a momentous shift.

However, with Jeanie Buss remaining involved and Walter's proven track record in sports ownership, the franchise's future appears secure and ambitious.

The deal also reflects wider trends in professional sports: billionaire ownership, multi-team investment groups, and a focus on global commercial growth are shaping the industry's future.

What Lies Ahead for the Purple and Gold?

Fans can expect strategic investments, high-profile player signings, and a renewed commitment to championship contention under Walter's leadership.

With the financial resources and vision of Mark Walter, supported by Jeanie Buss's stewardship, the Lakers may be entering a bold new era both on and off the court.