The WNBA has officially opened voting for its 2025 All-Star Game, handing fans unprecedented power over who takes the court.

With 50% of the vote in fan hands, mobile tools to cast daily ballots, and a bold youth-focused outreach campaign, this year's vote feels less like a poll and more like a cultural movement.

Supporters can vote daily through 28 June via the WNBA official website or the official WNBA app. Each ballot includes four guards and six front-court players, and votes count double on 14, 20, and 27 June.

Why 50% Fan Control Changes Everything

Unlike other major leagues, the WNBA gives fans majority influence over All-Star selections. The other 50% is split between WNBA players (25%) and media (25%). That means supporters now have more sway than broadcasters or coaches.

Per the WNBA's official voting rules, the top 10 vote-getters, four guards and six front-court players, become the game's starters. For the first time, this lineup may reflect TikTok followings as much as on-court stats.

'Line 'Em Up' Courts Bring the Vote to Local Playgrounds

This summer, the WNBA's Line 'Em Up campaign is transforming public courts across United States. In cities like Chicago, New York, and Indianapolis, community courts now feature glowing orange three-point lines, custom murals, and QR codes linking straight to the All-Star ballot.

According to SB Nation, this initiative is about 'making the vote visible where basketball lives.'

One Chicago teen told reporters, 'It's the first time the WNBA has really come to us.'

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Could Redefine the All-Star Line-Up

Two young players are dominating early fan buzz: Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) and Angel Reese (Chicago Sky). With millions of followers and viral moments almost every game, both are strong contenders to become first-time All-Star starters.

Clark currently averages 19.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game. Reese recently secured her 12th straight double-double, a historic run.

According to CBS Sports, Clark is 'a lock for a guard slot', while Reese is 'positioned to flip the front court in her favour'.

How the WNBA Is Making Voting More Inclusive

Accessibility is central to this year's All-Star push. Fans can now vote:

Via mobile app or web in under 60 seconds

Once per day, every day until 28 June

With boosted visibility through social media integration

While entering sweepstakes to win a trip to the All-Star Game

As the Chicago Crusader reports, the campaign is 'designed to remove friction and bring in first-time voters, especially younger ones.'

Read more at the Chicago Crusader website.

When and Where to Watch the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

The AT&T 2025 WNBA All-Star Game takes place on 19 July at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will be broadcast live on ABC at 20:30 E.T.

Additional fan events include the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest on 18 July, televised on ESPN.

Vote Now and Help Shape the Future of the WNBA

This isn't just about picking the best players, it's about celebrating youth, widening access, and helping fans build the league's next era.

Cast your ballot every day until 28 June at WNBA.com/allstar. Your vote makes history.