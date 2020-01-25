Scott Borchetta has opened up for the first time about Taylor Swift. The Big Machine Label Group founder told that he will always root for the singer.

Asked if he is still rooting for Taylor Swift, Borchetta said: "Of course. I mean, I'm always gonna root for her. She's brilliant and we've had a historic run." He was speaking on the red carpet at the 2020 Billboard Power Event on Thursday. Borchetta also discussed his partnership with Scooter Braun, Billboard reports.

To refresh, In November, the 30-year-old singer accused Scooter Braun and Borchetta of preventing her from performing her old hits at the upcoming American Music Awards. Swift and the celebrity manager were feuding over the former using her old songs. Swift had even taken to her social media to allege that Scooter and Scott are not allowing her to perform a medley of her hits at the American Music Awards as well as for her Netflix documentary.

The record label chief told why transparency is important when it comes to awards shows. When asked what his biggest power move of 2019 was, Borchetta told it was his new partnership with Braun and Ithaca Holdings. "We're having a great time and it's pretty powerful," he said.

He went on to add: "We've always had a tough skin, so there's a great balance in the universe, great things have happened. Every once in a while, you're gonna get hit, but we're rocking." Borchetta told that this experience made him understand who his friends are.

Talking about transparency in awards shows, he said: "All awards shows, we always want transparency," says Borchetta. "You can look at how should the voting process be? Should there be actual results that count toward it? Should album sales count? Should ticket sales count? So there's a lot of different ways to look at it, but transparency is critical."

He was speaking in the wake of the allegations made by Deborah Dugan about the voting procedure of the organisation. She was the CEO of Recording Academy who has been ousted.

Meanwhile, Swift has pulled out of the Grammy Awards to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. She was set for a "surprise" performance of her song "The Man". She has three nominations for: Song of the Year (Lover), Best Solo Performance (You Need to Calm Down), and Best Pop Vocal Album (Lover).

A source told Page Six that the singer is reportedly not performing due to the claims of "rampant sexism" at the Academy. However, Swift is expected to attend the awards show. Her reps haven't commented on the issue.