Selena Gomez has admitted that vaping nicotine changed her voice, opening up about how difficult it has been to quit. The singer and actress urged others who vape or are considering it to think twice., stressing that the habit is 'just not worth it'.

The 34-year-old made the candid admission in an Instagram Stories video on Sunday, 18 October, saying she had vaped nicotine 'a lot' before revealing that she has now stopped. She said the change to her voice could not be undone and described quitting as a hard but necessary step.

Gomez Links Vaping to Vocal Change

'I'm not going to be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot,' Gomez said, before warning others about how difficult nicotine can be to quit. 'It's just not worth it,' she continued. 'It's so stupid, and it's changed my voice.'

Gomez then joked that people who did not like the way she sounded could simply stop listening to her, saying: 'I don't mind. Just don't listen to it.' Her comments provide new context for changes in her voice that fans have discussed online.

Selena Gomez opens up about how vaping nicotine changed her voice:



“I’m not gonna be able to change my voice. Nicotine is so hard to quit… It’s just not worth it. […] I’m really excited because I stopped, and I just hope I can keep it up.” pic.twitter.com/w4euexYK51 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 19, 2026

Gomez Opens up About Struggling To Quit

Gomez said she was excited to have stopped vaping but acknowledged that staying away from nicotine would not be easy. 'I am really excited because I stopped, and I just hope I can keep it up,' she said. 'It's really hard.'

She also urged people who vape or are considering it to think twice. 'If you are going through something, you can get through it too,' Gomez said, adding: 'It sucks. It sucks.'

'If you're going through it, or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it,' she said. The Rare Beauty founder did not give a timeline for how long she had been vaping or when she stopped.

Fans Previously Questioned Gomez's Voice

Gomez had previously addressed questions about changes in her voice during an Instagram Live session on 16 December 2025. Her comments came after fans had repeatedly questioned whether her voice sounded different. Rather than attributing the change to a specific cause, Gomez appeared to brush off the speculation and suggested that changes to her throat were something that occasionally happened.

'I've gotten this question a few times. Sometimes, when I'm on... nevermind, there's no excuse,' she said at the time. 'I think my point is that sometimes things happen. I get weird [or] my throat swells from the inside sometimes. That's all.'

Gomez also welcomed the candid discussion with fans, adding: 'I'm glad y'all are being real with me on the Live. I appreciate it though, for real.'

She did not identify vaping as the reason for the change during that discussion. Her latest comments provide new context for what she had previously said about her voice, although she has not provided medical evidence establishing that vaping was the sole cause.

Gomez has also previously been photographed with a vaping device. According to Us Weekly, she was photographed holding one while walking in Rome in August 2018 and had been seen with one on other occasions.

Those images predate her latest comments by several years, although they do not establish how frequently she used nicotine or when her vaping habit began.