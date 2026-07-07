Selena Gomez has revealed she had already planned how she would approach motherhood before Benny Blanco entered her life. The singer and actress said she spent five years single and decided that if she had not met someone by the age of 35, she would adopt a child.

Gomez explained that she had become comfortable with her independence and accepted she could build a fulfilling future without relying on finding a partner before her relationship with the music producer changed the path she had imagined.

Selena Gomez's Adoption Plan Before Benny Blanco

'I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,' Gomez said, explaining that she initially struggled with being alone before eventually embracing that stage of her life.

The singer added that she had created a personal plan for her future, saying that if she had not met anyone by the age of 35, she intended to adopt.

The revelation became one of the most talked-about moments from the interview, highlighting how Gomez had prepared for motherhood independently of her relationship status.

Rather than waiting for her personal life to follow a traditional timeline, Gomez said she had already considered another path to starting a family.

The plan came during a period in which the singer focused on becoming comfortable with herself while continuing to pursue her career and personal goals.

Selena Gomez's Plans to Become a Mother

Gomez said her decision followed years of adjusting to being single and learning to enjoy her own company.

She explained that becoming a mother remained an important goal, regardless of whether she was in a relationship.

Her comments also reflected the way she approached major life decisions after years in the public eye, considering different possibilities for her future.

Gomez has previously spoken about wanting children and her hopes of building a family, while emphasising the importance of making personal choices on her own terms.

How Benny Blanco Changed Selena Gomez's Future

Blanco entered Gomez's life after she had already accepted the possibility of becoming a parent through adoption.

Read more Benny Blanco Debunks Selena Gomez Divorce Buzz With Sweet 'Love of My Life' Admission Benny Blanco Debunks Selena Gomez Divorce Buzz With Sweet 'Love of My Life' Admission

The pair, who had previously worked together professionally, confirmed their relationship in 2023 after developing a romantic connection.

Their relationship changed the course of Gomez's future plans, as she found a partner after years of preparing for a different path.

However, Gomez's comments focused on how meeting Blanco happened unexpectedly, rather than suggesting her sense of independence changed because of the relationship.

The romance attracted widespread attention because it came after the singer said she had reached a point where being alone no longer felt like a challenge.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Relationship Update

Gomez and Blanco continued to share updates about their relationship after going public in 2023 before marrying in 2025.

Her comments about adoption have drawn renewed attention since their wedding, offering insight into the future she had envisioned before meeting Blanco.

AlthoughGomez has spoken openly about her hopes of becoming a mother, she has not shared further details about when she and Blanco plan to start a family, while continuing to balance her personal life and career.