In a horrific incident reported from South Wales, seven dogs were burnt alive in an arson attack on their kennel.

The kennels were first doused in petrol before they were set alight in the middle of the night on Sunday. The dogs belonged to 42-year-old Emma Frowen and her family.

The pets included two French bulldogs, a pregnant cocker spaniel, a bull cross, and three bull greyhounds. The family was looking after the two French bulldogs, Gucci and Chanel, for their friends.

Frowen, whose house is just a minute's drive from the kennels in Rhymney, says that she and her family want the culprits to be punished as they do not feel safe anymore, writes The Mirror.

Speaking to Wales Online, she said that the dogs were mainly looked after by her sons and their girlfriends and that the incident has left them heartbroken. She recalled her family running up to the kennels and hearing the dogs screaming in agony.

Her sons tried to break open the kennel doors but ended up burning their hands. One of the dogs, Ice, had managed to escape and was found in a neighbouring field. But he had to be put to sleep because of his severe burns.

Frowen says that the family has no idea who would carry out such a heinous crime. "It was horrendous, absolutely horrendous. [My children] are all heartbroken. We just haven't got any words," she said.

"We just want them caught and put in prison and punished for what they've done. Until they are locked up and behind bars, we don't feel safe. To be honest I don't feel safe in my own house at the moment. Could they come and do it here? They're just animals – absolute animals, those people," Frowen added.

According to Gwent Police, the fire was caused deliberately and an investigation has been launched to nab the culprits.

"We received a report of a fire in Brynhyfryd, Rhymney, at around 2.10 am on Sunday, July 17. A section of land, including outbuildings, was set alight and officers from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the fire was deliberately started," said a Gwent Police spokesperson.