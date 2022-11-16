The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continues to court controversy even before it begins, Just days before the competition kicks off, it has been revealed that Colombian superstar Shakira has decided to back out of appearing in the opening ceremony.

Last week, it was reported that the "Waka Waka" singer is set to return to the World Cup stage alongside American group Black Eyed Peas and South Korean singer Jung Kook, a member of wildly popular K-pop group BTS.

However, just days before the opening ceremony on November 20, Spanish media outlet Telecinco has revealed that Shakira has decided not to perform at the opening ceremony due to outrage from her fans.

According to the report, Shakira's fans were not happy to hear that she might make an appearance in the event which takes place in a host country that is under fire for human rights issues including the criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

.@elprogramadear has spoken with Shakira's entourage and confirms she is NOT performing at the World Cup. It is unclear if she will even attend as a spectator or be involved in any capacity.



🔗 https://t.co/HkCJFxemtw pic.twitter.com/8yCn4fwJzH — shakirastuff (@shakirastuff_) November 16, 2022

Other internationally-acclaimed artists like Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart had previously rejected the opportunity to perform at the biggest sporting event in the world. Both artists cited concerns over Qatar's human rights record, including the treatment of foreign workers who were brought in to construct some of the competition venues.

The matter was discussed in the Telecinco programme "El programa de Ana Rosa," with presenter Adriana Dorronsoro saying: "It's been confirmed to me that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but they won't say if she will have another role throughout the World Cup."

Another journalist, Sandra Aladro, echoed what Dorronsoro said, citing sources from within Shakira's own entourage. "They have confirmed that she won't be performing. She was going to be a guest performer, now she will have to send a statement to explain everything."

The Colombian has not issued a public statement about whether or not she will be at the World Cup. It may be remembered that one of the most memorable World Cup theme songs was the one she made in 2010, when the event was hosted by South Africa. "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" has become a global hit, and the Colombian's return to the World Cup stage was highly anticipated.

However, there are also those who continue to be unhappy about FIFA's decision to award hosting rights to Qatar. It remains to be seen if the protests will continue to overshadow the festivities in the coming days. There are concerns over the safety of attendees, especially with the country's strict morality police as well as the threat of terrorism.