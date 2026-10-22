Shamonda, a virus previously found only in animals, has infected a human for the first time, and the patient has died. French authorities announced the case on 22 October, and the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described it as the first documented human infection.

In a post on X, Tedros described Shamonda as 'a virus only previously detected in animals'. He said the patient 'was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died', and he offered his condolences to their loved ones.

The patient had been in an area of France where the virus was circulating among animals and where Culicoides midges, the tiny biting insects believed to carry it, were also present. Tedros said WHO is in contact with French authorities, who are collecting information on the source of the infection, possible routes of transmission and any potential risk to public health.

What Health Officials Know So Far

France's health and agriculture ministries described the case as 'an exceptional case involving a severely immunocompromised patient'. They said no health risk to the general population had been identified at this stage.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said the patient died in early October. The patient was being treated for a serious illness at a hospital in Lyon. Initial findings suggest the neurological complications seen before the death were 'very likely linked' to the virus, according to French authorities.

#France has reported the first documented case of a human infection with #Shamonda virus, a virus only previously detected in animals.



The patient was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died. My heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/YhXBctQOyV — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 22, 2026

Investigations are continuing into how the infection was acquired and whether the virus caused or contributed to the death. ECDC said it was in contact with French authorities and European partners to assess what the case could mean for public health. The agency added that the exact midge species involved in this infection has not yet been identified.

WHO told Reuters that, based on current information and knowledge of closely related viruses, this was 'an isolated human case' and 'unlikely to lead to wider spread at this time'.

A Livestock Virus First Found in 1965

Shamonda was first isolated from cattle in Nigeria in 1965, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). In the decades since, it had not been recognised as a cause of illness in people.

The virus mainly affects cattle, although sheep, goats and horses can also be infected. It passes between animals through midge bites, and Tedros said 'further studies are needed to fully understand transmission'.

WOAH said two European variants, known as SHAV-EU1 and SHAV-EU2, were behind this year's outbreaks. It said these strains may behave differently in European herds with no previous exposure, and there is currently no commercially available vaccine.

Outbreak Reached the British Isles in August

The human case comes after the virus spread through European livestock in a matter of months. ECDC said animals began showing symptoms in June, and the virus itself was identified in late July.

It has since been found in farm animals in countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland. Jersey has also recorded cases.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) confirmed the virus in Jersey cattle, saying it was now 'present in the British Isles and in close proximity to Great Britain'. Infected cattle can develop fever, diarrhoea and lethargy, along with a drop in milk production, while some pregnant cows have lost their calves.

A single case in a severely immunocompromised patient does not show that Shamonda poses a broad threat to healthy people. It does, however, change the scientific picture of a virus that, until this month, had never been documented in a person.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it is in contact with the relevant authorities to assess the situation. Dr Katherine Russell, its head of emerging infections and zoonoses, said: 'The virus has not been detected in the UK to date, although it has been identified in cattle in Jersey and the Republic of Ireland.'