In a harrowing incident that highlights the ongoing European migrant crisis, four Vietnamese and two Iraqi women were rescued by police after they climbed into a lorry they believed was heading for the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, BBC journalist Khue B Luu received a message that read: "There are some people who crossed the border from France to England in a refrigerated van."

Shortly after, she received a phone call from an unknown number where a female voice panickedly said: "Are you in Europe? Please help, it's urgent."

Ms Luu was able to make contact with someone inside the vehicle and through messages and videos of their surroundings, was able to deduce that the lorry was in France, but was no longer going towards its original destination — the border to England.

The journalist then contacted colleagues from BBC News and reporters living in France, who were able to contact the police.

This incident is just one of many that have occurred amid the ongoing European migrant crisis. The crisis, which has been unfolding for several years, has been driven by a multitude of factors, including conflict, economic instability, and political unrest in various parts of the world.

The lure of a better life, safety and economic opportunity in Europe has driven thousands to undertake perilous journeys, often relying on smugglers and human traffickers to navigate the complex and dangerous routes.

According to Laetitia Francart, the public prosecutor at the judicial court of Villefranche-sur-Saône, the women stowaways got into the lorry thinking the Irish-registered vehicle was en route to England.

Unbeknownst to them, the lorry was delivering a shipment of bananas to Dunkirk and was headed to Italy instead.

It was when the women, suspected to be migrants, noticed the change of direction of the vehicle that they started to panic and realised that they were already struggling to breathe.

The temperature inside the container van was 6C (42F) when it was opened. All survivors are reportedly in good health at present and the driver who was initially arrested under suspicion of being involved in human trafficking has since been cleared of doubt.

Countries throughout Europe have grappled with the challenge of managing the influx of migrants and refugees. While some nations have taken a compassionate approach, offering refuge and asylum to those in need, others have adopted stricter immigration policies, leading to a growing humanitarian crisis.

The European Union has attempted to address the migrant crisis through a combination of measures, including increased border security, cooperation with non-EU countries to curb human trafficking and the implementation of policies to distribute migrants more evenly across member states. However, the situation remains complex and contentious, with no easy solutions in sight.

The plight of migrants like the six women found in the lorry highlights the urgent need for comprehensive and humane solutions to address the European migrant crisis. It underscores the desperation that drives individuals to embark on perilous journeys, risking their lives in the process.

Humanitarian organisations and advocates continue to call for greater international cooperation, increased support for countries hosting large numbers of refugees and a more compassionate response to those seeking safety and opportunity in Europe.

As the world grapples with the ongoing challenges posed by migration and displacement, the story of these six women serves as a poignant reminder that behind the statistics and policies are individuals in search of a better life, willing to endure incredible hardships in pursuit of their dreams.

It is a stark call to action for nations and the international community to find humane and sustainable solutions to the European migrant crisis without endangering human life.