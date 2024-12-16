Former owners of supermarket giant Asda have provoked local opposition in the quiet Lancashire town of Oswaldtwistle after proposing the construction of Britain's largest Muslim cemetery on greenbelt land.

Locals have set up a campaign group, Say No To The Cemetery, and a Gofundme page to oppose the project.

Britain's Biggest Muslim Cemetery Proposed

Under the proposals, which have been put forward by the Issa Foundation, the cemetery will have 12,250 burial plots, a car park and various buildings, including a funeral parlour, Islamic ablution facilities and prayer halls.

The Issa Foundation is headed by Zuber and Mohsin Issa who until recently owned a 45% stake in Asda between them.

While Zuber sold his stake in the business earlier this year, Mohsin, who stood down as chief executive of Asda in September, retains a 22.5% stake.

The group had previously applied to build an 85-acre cemetery, however the application was withdrawn following opposition from residents, who previously raised £17,000 on GoFundMe to fight the proposals.

Plan Takes Up 'Over Half Of The Greenbelt'

The new application is just over half the size of the first one, coming in at 47 acres and according to Say No To The Cemetery, takes up "over half of the Greenbelt" in the area.

Say No To The Cemetery volunteer and Conservative councillor, Steven Smithson, has spoken out against the proposals, telling Mail Online, 'The community is urging decision-makers to reject the application to protect Oswaldtwistle's Green Belt, environment, and public safety.

'We are deeply concerned about traffic safety on Blackburn Road, described as 'the most dangerous road in Oswaldtwistle.

'Increased traffic from daily funerals, with numbers exceeding 400 during large events, would strain the road network, heightening the risk of accidents and an increase to carbon emissions'

'The site poses a significant risk of groundwater contamination due to its geology and high water table, raising concerns that burial activity could lead to contamination of nearby allotments, gardens, and local waterways.

'Seasonal flooding further exacerbates these risks, with the lower fields frequently underwater for months.'

According to Smithson local opposition is strong, with 300 residents turning up to a meeting about the project and 3,000 signing up to the campaign website.

Stop The Cemetery's GoFundMe has so far raised over £3,000 from more than a 120 donors.

Issa Foundation: We 'Value The Feedback'

The Issa Foundation issued a statement to Mail Online, saying, 'Our charity is committed to supporting the communities we serve.

'We are proud to be part of the development of a cemetery in Oswaldtwistle - a vital community asset that meets an essential need and significantly enhances the current space.

'We respect and value the feedback received from all stakeholders throughout this process.

'In line with our commitment to transparency and thoroughness, professional advisers have carefully undertaken the necessary development considerations.

'Also, based on our public consultation early this year, we have significantly reduced and revised the scheme to appease the concerns of residents.

'The proposed cemetery design and development, along with the necessary reports have been incorporated into a revised planning application, which has now been submitted for council review and approval.

'We look forward to Hyndburn Borough Council's consideration of this important project and remain committed to working collaboratively to address the needs of the local community.'