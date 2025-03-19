In an era of rapidly evolving technology, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into software development is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day reality. Offering a path to augment and magnify individuals' work, AI as a tool is rapidly changing how work is done. While there are many positives to this transformative technology, there remain questions about the future role of human engineers.

Kshitij Patil, a seasoned software engineer, has experience on all levels, from his startup work to his current role with Amazon. Patil began his educational journey in his home country of India, earning a Bachelor of Education in computer science. He continued to North Carolina State University, earning a Master's degree in computer science.

This background catapulted him into the software development industry, where he began working for Concurrents Inc. (formerly Primal Space Systems). During his time at Concurrent, he aided in the creation of innovative technology to support game streaming. While working at Amazon, the Indian-born engineer has a unique perspective on the future of his industry and, more importantly, the effects AI will have on it.

Patil, who has spent the past year leveraging AI tools in his workflow, emphasises the significant impact these tools have on streamlining software design. 'AI tools make code implementation faster and easier,' he explains. 'They can follow simple instructions to write modular functions without a sweat. They are good at documenting code, which developers spend much time on. They also help with refactoring code, adding unit tests, and reviewing the code for optimisation, potential errors, memory leaks, and typos.' He also found AI particularly useful for debugging code, as AI provides an efficient starting point for code implementation, which then allows engineers to iterate further.

According to Patil, one of the biggest benefits of automating code implementation has been the significant improvement in developer productivity. Beyond productivity, the engineer anticipates further advancement in AI's capabilities, particularly in areas such as design patterns and software architecture. 'With AI tools being used more in all aspects of the software development lifecycle, we will iterate on the product and service much faster,' he predicts.

Reflecting on his own experience, Patil highlights AI's impact on his daily tasks. 'Before I started using them, most of my time was spent writing much code. I spent time on the nitty-gritty stuff like code syntax, optimisations, documenting, and writing unit tests. The time from idea to proof of concept or a working prototype was much higher.'

The engineer believes incorporating AI into his previous role at Concurrents would have sped up the development life cycle. This ultimately allowed for a greater volume of features and improvements, helping to advance the product to newer levels in a shorter time frame. With AI tools, I can focus more on the bigger picture. I don't need to spend time on the nitty-gritty stuff and focus more on design patterns and how the overall design of the feature I am working on can be efficient.'

While AI's potential is undeniable, there is the inevitable debate about the technology replacing humans in the workplace. This debate has no clear answer, but Patil diplomatically avoids any declarative statement. He acknowledges the complex interplay between AI and human expertise while underscoring the value of productivity. 'AI tools have shown they can perform many of the responsibilities of a traditional software developer,' he explains. 'This increase in developer productivity has reduced iteration time for new product/feature creation, highlighting how AI has become a vital part of the software development ecosystem.'

However, Patil stresses that AI cannot entirely replace human engineers; he emphasises its limitations. In particular, a phenomenon known as 'AI hallucination', where AI generates factually incorrect or nonsensical outputs, plagues the technology. 'We need human engineers to review AI's work and verify that it is safe, error-free, and does not add any errors in the big picture,' he asserts.

The future involves skilled engineers with expertise in several fields, acting as guides ensuring that AI-generated code aligns with specific requirements and industry standards. Patil uses the example of creating a game using AI: 'We need engineers with expertise in computer graphics and game engine development to review and ensure AI-generated code is up to the mark so the game can run smoothly on a desired platform and device.'

Patil emphasises the scalability benefits of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in the context of startups and established Multinational Corporations (MNCs). He explains that while traditional solutions may suffice in the early stages of startups when data volumes are manageable, AI and ML become essential solutions as the data volumes scale exponentially with customer growth. 'AI/ML solutions can process data faster and more efficiently than traditional software solutions,' he says. 'They are good at finding patterns and predictive modelling.

This information can be used to predict when a high scalability event can occur, and we can scale up our services automatically or manually.' He cites examples such as credit card fraud detection and AI chatbots as applications where AI has proven invaluable in handling high-volume, data-intensive tasks.

Finally, Patil advises software developers in the UK on how to thrive in the age of AI. 'My advice would be to build a continuous learning mentality,' he urges. 'With the job market driven by AI automation, it is essential that software developers upskill to remain essential with the fast advancements in technology. Engineers proficient in machine learning, data science, and data analytics will remain essential building blocks for AI development.' Patil emphasises the importance of specific knowledge and the ability to effectively guide and oversee AI systems as a key part of success in the evolving software development landscape.

As Artificial Intelligence becomes more ubiquitous, engineers like Kshitij Patil, who understand its benefits while remaining cognizant of its drawbacks, have become essential for software development. Approaching AI as a tool to augment and improve the quality and efficiency of work with strict oversight is a good place to start. We are in an exciting age of innovation, one marked by rapid improvements, and Patil is situated on the frontlines of this evolution. His work, spanning startups and MNCs, provides a blueprint for aspiring engineers to follow as we strive towards this exciting and seemingly unlimited future.