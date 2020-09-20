Four-time MVP LeBron James is not happy to receive only 16 first-place votes out of 101 from the NBA's MVP voting panel.

In an interview in the NBA-Disney bubble after the first game of the Western Conference Finals where the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets, James said, "Pis--d me off. That's my true answer. It pis--d me off, because out of 101 votes, I got 16 first-place votes. That's what pis--d me off more than anything."

The winner, reigning, and now back-to-back MVP title holder Giannis Antetokounmpo got the remaining 88. The other 3 points were awarded from the result of fan voting.

TOTAL VOTING POINTS (Top 5)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee - 962

LeBron James, LA Lakers -753

James Harden, Houston - 367

Luka Doncic, Dallas - 200

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers - 168

While the results clearly showed that James and Antetokounmpo are league favourites, the Greek Freak is heavily favoured between the two.

James did not discount the fact that Antetokounmpo deserves the title as much as he does. He claims that his frustration is based on being in "second place" four times in the MVP race and in the NBA finals.

Antetokounmpo also won the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He is the third player in NBA history to win both the MVP and Defensive Player Award in the same year. The other two players are Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

According to Real GM, this ticked off King James even more, claiming that he should have been the third player to win such an accolade considering he also placed second in the "Defensive Player of the Year" award in the 2012-13 season, his fourth MVP title season.

James argued that the winner that year, Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies, didn't even make it to the NBA's "All-Defensive" first team, a collection of five of the best defensive NBA players in each position.

King James argued that there should be more transparency in voting and selecting individual awards moving forward. The league should listen to the 35-year-old James, who is self-proclaimed to be the "greatest who ever played the game." However, he still needs to match or beat those two players who won both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year at the same season.