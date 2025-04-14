Mike Johnson Pushes Back on Tax Hike Rumour for Millionaires!

On 13 April 2025, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, sparked debate by expressing reservations about a rumoured proposal to raise the top tax rate for Americans earning over £780,000 ($1 million) annually.

The idea, reportedly floated within GOP circles to offset costs of an ambitious tax package, has met resistance from Johnson, who told Fox News Sunday, 'I'm not a big fan of that idea, I'll just say that'Yahoo News. With tax reform a hot topic, let's explore Johnson's stance, the context behind the rumour, and what it means for US taxpayers.

Why the Hesitation?

Johnson's scepticism reflects a broader GOP commitment to low taxes, a cornerstone of the party's platform. The rumoured hike, pegged at lifting the top rate to 40%, aims to fund extensions of Trump-era tax cuts set to expire in 2025. These cuts, passed in 2017, reduced the top individual rate from 39.6% to 37% and slashed corporate taxes.

Reversing even part of this for high earners risks alienating conservative voters, who see tax increases as stifling economic growth. Johnson argued that raising rates could 'hurt the economy', citing studies like one from the Tax Foundation showing high marginal rates reduce investment Tax Foundation.

Yet, the proposal isn't without GOP precedent. Some Republicans, per Bloomberg on 10 April 2025, see a targeted increase as a pragmatic trade-off to preserve broader cuts. Johnson, navigating a slim House majority, must balance these moderates against hardliners demanding fiscal purity.

What's Driving the Rumour?

The push for revenue stems from budgetary pressures. The Congressional Budget Office projects a £1.56 trillion ($2 trillion) deficit by 2035 if current policies persist. Extending the 2017 cuts could add £3.12 trillion ($4 trillion) to the debt, per the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. A higher top rate—say, from 37% to 40%—could raise £78 billion ($102 billion) annually, analysts estimate, easing the strain.

Democrats, meanwhile, advocate steeper hikes, with proposals like a 70% rate for ultra-high earners, though these remain non-starters for Republicans.

Johnson's comments also come amid tense GOP budget talks.

On 10 April 2025, he barely secured a budget framework vote after conservative holdouts demanded £1.17 trillion ($1.5 trillion) in spending cuts The Independent. The tax rate rumour, whether real or trial balloon, tests the GOP's unity as it juggles tax relief with deficit concerns.

Johnson's public dismissal may be a signal to his base: no surprises.

What Happens Next?

Johnson's stance doesn't kill the idea outright, but it sets a high bar. The House Ways and Means Committee, crafting the tax package, faces a tight timeline before the 2025 expiry. If moderates push for revenue, Johnson might concede a narrower hike—perhaps closing loopholes—over a blunt rate increase.

He's hinted at 'dynamic scoring', where growth from tax cuts theoretically offsets costs, though economists debate its reliability.

For taxpayers, the debate means uncertainty. High earners could face targeted levies, while middle-class families await clarity on deductions. Public sentiment on X is split: some demand 'fair share' taxes on millionaires, others decry any hike.

Johnson's challenge is threading this needle without fracturing his party. As he put it, 'We're going to be very careful.' The coming months will test that promise.