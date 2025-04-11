A tragic helicopter crash into the Hudson River has left a community in mourning. Authorities have identified the Spanish family involved, but details about the pilot remain limited.

Officials have identified the Spanish family of five, with three children, who died in the tour helicopter crash in New York City's Hudson River. Reports from ABC News confirm that Agustín Escobar, head of Siemens' Spanish division, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children, ages 4, 5, and 11, died in the crash. Though the pilot's name remains unknown, reports confirm he was 36.

Tragedy On The Hudson: Family Identified

The family was photographed on the helipad and in the aircraft before the crash in what are now heartbreaking images. According to the New York Post, via law enforcement sources, they had arrived from Barcelona that day.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Escobar became the CEO of Siemens in Spain in 2022, having previously held the CEO position at Siemens Mobility Spain. His career also included various roles in Spain's energy sector from 1998 to 2010. He also served as the German Chamber of Commerce vice president for Spain.

Distress Call Echoes Before Tragedy

While Escobar's professional life portrays success, the flight's final moments were marked by a chilling radio transmission from the pilot, revealing a desperate situation unfolding in the skies above the Hudson.

The incident occurred around 3:15 pm on Thursday, near the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, close to Lower Manhattan's edge. Emergency calls came in around 3:17 pm, just 17 minutes after the helicopter departed from downtown Manhattan.

The owner of New York Helicopter, Michael Roth, 71, reported that the helicopter was without fuel only a few minutes into its tour. 'He [the pilot] called in that he was landing and that he needed fuel, and it should have taken him about three minutes to arrive, but 20 minutes later, he didn't arrive,' Roth told The Telegraph.

Roth explained that he was flooded with phone calls, and then one of his other pilots flew over the Hudson and witnessed the helicopter flipped upside down. 'We're all devastated. Every employee in our company is devastated. My wife has not stopped crying,' he said. 'The death of the child of any human being is a monumental disaster.'

Investigation Underway: Seeking Answers

People who saw the crash described the helicopter splitting in half before it crashed near Pier 40, and one individual reported hearing a sound like a 'sonic boom' from the failing aircraft. The tour helicopter, operated by New York Helicopter, was identified by Flight Radar as a Bell 206L-4 with the registration N216MH.

The helicopter's flight lasted roughly 16 minutes before it crashed into the water. It departed from the Wall Street Heliport, circled the Statue of Liberty, and then proceeded up the Hudson River towards the George Washington Bridge, reaching an altitude of approximately 1000 feet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Video footage captured the helicopter's descent into the water as emergency teams arrived. Fox 5 reported that by 5:15 pm, rescue operations had transitioned to aircraft recovery.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced that four individuals died at the crash site, and two others, transported to the hospital, later died from their injuries. The Spanish Consulate in New York City is in contact with officials, as stated by the Spanish Foreign Ministry's communications team.

Weather Conditions: Contributing Factors?

According to CNN, cloudy conditions prevailed during the crash, with 10 to 15 mph winds and gusts up to 25 mph. Surface visibility was 10 miles, which is considered good, but a moving weather system brought cloud cover and light rain to the region. The water temperature was approximately 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Additional video revealed the helicopter 'flying erratically' moments before impact, and other clips showed debris separating from the aircraft. 'Our hearts go out to the families of those who were onboard,' Mayor Eric Adams said. 'All six have been removed from the water, and sadly, all six victims have been pronounced deceased.'

Eyewitness Accounts

Anna, taking her rescue dog, Archie, for a walk along the West Side Highway in the rain, noticed emergency vehicles and flashing lights across the river on the New Jersey shoreline. 'I saw the helicopter submerged in the water, and then there was a lot of commotion,' she told DailyMail.com.

Another said: 'One of my children said, 'What's that sound?" I told him I didn't know. My other child said, "Do you think it was an earthquake?" 'I said, 'No, we would feel it.' The person added, 'My other child asked, "Do you think a building pancaked?"'

An eyewitness told ABC that the crash 'sounded like a sonic boom' and that he saw the helicopter break apart upon looking up. 'It was going so fast, and it just went straight into the water... I've never seen anything like that in my life,' he added.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop stated that the Jersey City Police Department is heading the investigation until the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials arrive.

Increased Air Traffic

The airspace is increasingly busy with planes and helicopters serving private, commercial, and tourist travel. Manhattan features numerous helipads used by individuals, including business professionals, for regional transport.

Since 1977, at least 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in New York City. The most recent fatal incident occurred in 2018 when a helicopter crashed into the East River, resulting in the deaths of five passengers.