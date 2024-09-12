A Tesla owner was infuriated after discovering he was locked out of his car, and the only solution was to spend thousands of dollars on a new battery.

Canadian Tesla owner, Mario Zelaya, called his $140,000 vehicle a "piece of trash" after discovering he had to buy a new battery to unlock the doors. In a TikTok video, he demonstrated how the car had locked itself automatically due to a dead battery.

Unlike other cars, where you could open the doors or call a locksmith if you lost your keys, Tesla's doors require power from the battery to function. Unfortunately, Mario's battery wasn't just drained but completely dead, necessitating a replacement.

Exorbitant Cost Of Replacing Battery

Upon learning the cost of a new battery, Mario was furious. The replacement would cost him $26,000, leaving him locked out of his car. He captioned the video, "$26K for a new battery. Locked out of car. Recalls are needed."

Mario ultimately decided to sell the car due to the exorbitant cost of a new battery. However, he faced a dilemma: the proof of ownership papers were locked inside the vehicle, making it difficult to proceed with the sale.

Mario reportedly spent $30 to obtain a duplicate copy of the ownership papers before selling the car. Mario purchased the vehicle in 2013 when Tesla models faced a technical issue involving fluid leaks into the battery.

This problem also affected some 2014 models and could lead to significant car malfunctions. "I got Transport Canada involved, and they actually did an investigation on the car," Mario says. "Not only did they do an investigation on this car, they're gonna be doing one that Tesla doesn't realise is coming up," the motorist added.

"Tesla's trying to sweep it under the rug," he said. "They won't give them any explanation of why their battery died."

"I'll never buy another Tesla again," Mario claimed. "That's the long way of me saying stay the f**k away from Teslas. They're brutal cars, brutal manufacturing, and even worse, they're a 10-year-old company."

Mario finally sold his car, explaining in a TikTok video that the buyer planned to disassemble and recharge the battery. However, he was deeply disappointed with Tesla vehicles, stating, "That's going to be the end of my Tesla journey. It's out of my life. Keep it out of yours."

Tesla's Controversial Features And Pricing

Mario shared that he had communicated with another Tesla owner who reportedly encountered the same issue. Multiple Tesla owners have shared similar experiences, highlighting recent problems with their electric vehicles.

In May, Tesla driver Craig Doty II attributed a near-train-crash incident to the vehicle's Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode, raising questions about the system's safety and limitations. Another Tesla owner, Brianna Janel, faced a stressful situation after becoming stuck in her car while attempting to update the system in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.

Mario's experience highlights a growing concern among Tesla owners regarding the reliability and safety of their vehicles. While Tesla continues to push boundaries with innovative features like Full Self-Driving, it's essential to address the recurring issues that have surfaced.

The Elon Musk-led EV maker's reputation for charging exorbitant prices for repairs and replacements, as evidenced by Mario's case, further complicates the matter. As Tesla expands its market share, it must prioritise customer satisfaction and ensure its products' quality and reliability.