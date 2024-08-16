A man who paid $100 in 2022 to reserve a Tesla Cybertruck explained his reasons for not purchasing the vehicle.

Business Insider's Global Tech Editor, Alistair Barr, a self-described "car enthusiast," admires the design and ambition behind Tesla's Cybertruck. In a recent Business Insider post, Barr revealed placing a reservation in June 2022, anticipating a lengthy wait before Tesla would contact him.

Meanwhile, Barr thoroughly researched the Cybertruck through online reviews, photos, and videos, even writing about it for Business Insider. In December, a firsthand look at the vehicle in a Tesla showroom solidified his desire for it, prompting him to write, "I came away wanting a Cybertruck more than ever." However, he has since cancelled his Cybertruck order.

A Much Earlier Timeline Than Expected

In June, Tesla contacted Barr to proceed with his order. The company offered the top-of-the-line model, priced at over $100,000. "As an early reservation holder, you have been invited to order your Foundation Series Cybertruck with early access to delivery," the email read.

Barr was surprised by Tesla's unexpected timing of its offer. Amid the pandemic-induced Cybertruck reservation craze, Barr noted that avid Elon Musk fans debated reservation seniority, boasting that early adopters would receive their trucks three or four years ahead of the general public.

Having placed his $100 reservation in June 2022, Barr anticipated Tesla's contact in mid-2025 or 2026. At the time of Tesla's offer, Barr's financial situation did not allow for a new vehicle purchase.

Double The Expected Price

Barr believes Tesla's offer for the most expensive Cybertruck model was a strategic attempt to maximise revenue. Selling vehicles at $100,000 per unit helps offset the substantial costs of scaling up production for high volumes. "Here again, I'm not in a position to afford this," Barr noted.

In 2022, Barr naively anticipated a price tag of around $50,000 for the vehicle. Musk's 2019 announcement of a $40,000 starting price for the Cybertruck influenced this expectation. Accordingly, Barr established a savings plan based on the assumption of a roughly $50,000 outlay (likely requiring some financing) within a three to four-year timeframe.

Instead, the call arrived one to two years ahead of schedule, and the price doubled initial expectations. Even the most affordable electric version commands a hefty $93,990.

Life's other challenges also intervened. Barr expressed excitement for one daughter's upcoming college enrollment at a prohibitively expensive university. Still, he emphasised the family's inability to allocate significant funds towards a new car purchase. To top it all, American colleges have faced significant criticism for excessive costs as well.

Barr echoed this sentiment, prioritising his children's education over a new vehicle purchase. Despite Musk's claims, he acknowledged the rapid depreciation of even Tesla vehicles, reinforcing his financial decision.

Undying Affection For The Cybertruck

"What is remains true is that I still love Tesla Cybertrucks. I still want one badly," Barr said. He noted that the vehicle's creation represents either a daring and innovative gamble or the unchecked ambitions of an influential tech leader.

Regardless, the Cybertruck consistently brings a smile to Barr's face. It stands out amidst the monotony of Honda Accords and Toyota Camrys, serving as a refreshing change. Echoing a sentiment from his Tesla-owning neighbour, Barr concluded, "I'm glad the Cybertruck exists."

The Cybertruck has been a lightning rod for controversy. A fatal crash involving the vehicle earlier this month cast a shadow over its image and safety features. But despite setbacks, Musk continues to champion the Cybertruck. Last month, he ignited speculation about new variants by sharing an AI-generated image on X.

While the truck's future remains uncertain, its undeniable impact on the automotive landscape keeps it in the spotlight.