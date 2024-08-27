In a recent interview, former President Donald Trump expressed his admiration for Elon Musk but also acknowledged the practical limitations regarding the Tesla CEO's potential role in a future Trump administration.

Despite Trump's enthusiasm for Musk's involvement, he noted that Musk's extensive business commitments with Tesla and other ventures would make it impractical for him to serve as a cabinet member. Trump's realistic view on this matter, however, suggested that Musk could play a valuable role as a consultant, particularly in the area of cutting-edge issues like artificial intelligence. This conversation comes after months of speculation about Musk's possible appointment.

"He wants to be involved. Now look, he's running big businesses and all that, so he can't, really, I don't think he could be a cabinet," Trump stated about Musk during an interview with former Navy Seal Shawn Ryan, a part of which was shared on Sunday.

Musk's Potential Role And Public Endorsements

"I'd put him in the cabinet, absolutely, but I don't know how he could do that with all the things he's got going," he added. This follows just months after a report suggested that Musk and Trump had discussed the possibility of the billionaire serving in the White House.

According to Trump, the 53-year-old business magnate could "consult" with his administration on matters like artificial intelligence. Musk, who previously supported President Biden in 2020, Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Barack Obama in 2012, has now expressed his backing for Trump in the upcoming election.

Despite this, Trump avoided using Musk's social media platform, X, for a long time. In contrast, Musk declared his endorsement of Trump shortly after the former president survived an assassination attempt on July 13. Musk praised Trump for raising his fist and encouraging his supporters to "fight, fight" as blood streamed down his face while Secret Service agents escorted him away.

According to a report by The Post, Musk's endorsement of Trump stems from their shared concerns about the increase in illegal immigration. The tech mogul was crucial in forming a pro-Trump super PAC earlier this year. He also expressed willingness to assist Trump in creating a "government efficiency commission."

Trump told Ryan that he and Musk "have a great relationship" and "he's great." He noted that Musk is a "totally unusual character...But he is a brilliant guy." Several tech leaders in Silicon Valley, including Musk, have expressed dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's stricter business regulations.

Controversial Statements

In his X posts, Musk has been more outspoken about his right-leaning views on issues like transgender policies. Last month, Musk announced that SpaceX, his rocket-building company, would relocate its headquarters from California to Texas.

He cited a new California law prohibiting schools from notifying parents if their child identifies with a different gender. Musk expressed his disapproval of the law and stated that it was a significant factor in his decision to move the company.

Also, Musk's social media platform has announced its departure from San Francisco. Similar to SpaceX, the company, now rebranded as X, is relocating its headquarters to Texas.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Musk strongly criticised California's regulatory measures and Democratic politicians who imposed business closures to curb the spread of the virus. In response to these lockdowns, Musk relocated Tesla's headquarters from the San Francisco Bay Area to its current location in Austin, Texas.

Trump's Recent Criticisms Of Harris And Walz

After acquiring Twitter (Now X), Musk reversed the ban on Trump and other right-leaning accounts that the microblogging website's previous management had removed. Earlier this month, Trump rejoined X for his much-anticipated conversation with Musk, which resulted in a decline in the value of his own social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump criticised "Comrade Kamala" Harris and running mate "Tampon Tim" Walz, accusing them of risking "World War III" "while bombs are dropping all over the place!" Taking to X, Trump wrote: "Kamala and her 'handlers' are trying to make it sound like I am the Incumbent President so that they can blame me for the failure of the past four years."

"No, it was their failure! It is one of the worst Presidencies in History, and she is definitely the Worst Vice President," he argued. During a lengthy interview on X Spaces, Trump highlighted a slew of election-related issues, including border and inflation.