Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's Conservative Party, issued a strong warning against US President Donald Trump on Monday after he posted a message urging Canadians to back a leader willing to bring the country into the United States as its '51st state.'

'President Trump, stay out of our election,' Poilievre wrote on X (formerly Twitter).'The future of Canada will be determined by Canadians—not by any foreign politician.'

The statement came just as Canadians headed to the polls in a closely watched federal election. Trump's online message, posted earlier that day on his platform Truth Social, encouraged Canada to 'embrace unity' with the US, claiming the move would lead to booming industries, a stronger military, and the elimination of the border altogether.

'Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES,' Trump wrote. But the reaction from Canadian leaders across the political spectrum was swift and firm with a clear message: no, thank you.

President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box.



Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.



Who Is Pierre Poilievre?

Born in 1979 and adopted by two schoolteachers in Calgary, Pierre Poilievre entered political life early. After studying international relations at the University of Calgary, he won his first seat in Parliament at age 25 in 2004.

He became the leader of the Conservative Party in 2022, succeeding Erin O'Toole. Since then, Poilievre has built his platform around rebuilding Canada's military, asserting control over national borders, and promising to 'put the country first.'

Known for his combative style in Parliament and strong social media presence, he has gained a loyal following among Canadians frustrated with the political status quo. However, critics—especially from the Liberal camp—have often tried to link his populism to Trump's.

Poilievre Draws a Line

Given his often-comparisons with Trump, Poilievre wasted no time distancing himself from the US President's remarks. The Conservative leader, known for his anti-establishment tone, made it clear that Canada's sovereignty isn't up for negotiation.

'Canada is a proud and independent nation—and will remain so,' he said in a follow-up post. 'We will never be the 51st state.' The 'calculated' response seems like it was not directed only at Trump but also at the critics at home.

Carney's Liberal Party has repeatedly accused Poilievre of being too close ideologically to the former US president. Carney once described him as someone who 'worships at the altar of Trump.' However, with his recent post, Poilievre is making sure to let the voters know that he is not the one to be swayed by American influence.

Trump Reignites 51st State Talk

Trump's post, shared on his platform Truth Social, pitched a vision of Canada under US rule, claiming it would mean slashed taxes, expanded industries, and a military upgrade 'for free.' He framed the current border as an unnecessary divide, calling for 'no more artificially drawn line.'

His message, which read more like a sales pitch than foreign policy, landed with a thud in Canada, where political leaders rejected any talk of American annexation. Apart from Poilievre, the Liberal leader Mark Carney also shared a video on X without directly addressing the US President. 'This is Canada, and we decide what happens here,' Carney wrote in his post.

Election Results Still Unfolding

While Trump's comments on integration dominated headlines worldwide, Canada's national focus remained on the evolving election results. As of Monday night, early projections showed Mark Carney's Liberal Party on track to form government. However, recent reports suggest that it's too soon to predict if they will form a majority government.

Furthermore, the country is also dealing with the aftermath of the recent attack in Vancouver in which a car drove into a crowd during the annual Lapu Lapu festival, killing at least 11 people, including a 5-year-old girl. According to reports, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.