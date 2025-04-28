As President Donald Trump's trade war escalates, with new tariffs announced on 2 April 2025 shaking global markets, Americans have been bracing for higher cost of living and potential job losses.

The S&P 500 has plummeted 9% since its peak last month, and economists warn of a looming recession, with Goldman Sachs pegging the odds at 35%. But not every corner of the US is equally vulnerable.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), nine states stand out as safe havens, insulated from the trade war's fallout due to their low reliance on international trade.

Shield Your Finances in Low-Trade States

If you're worried about your job or home value, these states could be your best bet:

Colorado

Illinois

Massachusetts

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New York

North Dakota

Washington

Trump's tariffs, including a 25% levy on Canada and Mexico and 145% on China, are hitting trade-heavy industries like manufacturing and agriculture hardest. States dependent on exports like Louisiana, where 26.5% of GDP comes from trade are seeing job markets wobble and homebuying stall.

In contrast, states with minimal export reliance, like Hawaii (0.4% of GDP from exports), are more resilient. NAR's senior experts explain that states with lower trade exposure have more stable job markets, boosting housing demand in urban and suburban areas.

Over the past 30 years, home prices in these states have risen 291% on average, compared to 237% in high-trade states, per Business Insider.

These nine states identified by NAR for their low export-to-GDP ratios focus on domestic industries like finance, tourism, and entertainment. Think Florida's bustling tourism sector or New York's financial hubs. Stable employment in these areas supports consistent home demand, shielding property values from tariff-driven disruptions.

If you're considering a move or worried about your home's value, these states offer a buffer against the economic storm.

Secure Jobs in Tariff-Proof Economies

The trade war's ripple effects are already evident. Retaliatory tariffs from China (125% on US goods) and Canada (up to 25%) are squeezing exporters, leading to layoffs in trade-reliant states.

Small businesses, which employ 110 million workers, are particularly at risk, with two-thirds expecting tariff-related pain, per a Vistage Worldwide survey. But in states like California, with its tech-driven economy, or Nevada, powered by tourism, jobs are less tied to global supply chains.

Housing markets in these states also benefit from steady demand. Unlike trade-heavy Michigan, where home sales dropped 5% week-on-week due to tariff uncertainty, these nine states are seeing sustained purchase volumes, making them ideal for job security and home investment.

Build Wealth in Stable Housing Markets

While tariffs drive up construction costs—Canada supplies most US lumber, now facing a 25% levy—these nine states are better positioned to absorb the shock. Their economies, less sensitive to global trade, maintain stronger housing demand, keeping prices buoyant.

NAR data shows that states like Colorado and Virginia, with robust domestic industries, have historically outperformed trade-reliant peers in home price growth. This stability is critical as consumer confidence wanes, with the University of Michigan's sentiment index plunging in April 2025.

If you're eyeing a home purchase or worried about your property's value, these states offer a safer bet. So whether you're a first-time buyer or safeguarding your nest egg, these nine states—highlighted by NAR for their economic resilience—provide a haven from Trump's trade war chaos.