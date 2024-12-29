Renowned comedian and television personality Steve Harvey, 67, became the target of a chilling hoax on 19 December when an AI-generated article falsely reported his death.

The fabricated story caused widespread panic among fans and raised serious concerns about the dangers of artificial intelligence in journalism. Thankfully, Harvey remains alive and well, as confirmed by his ongoing social media activity.

AI-Generated False Report Sparks Alarm

The hoax began with an article titled 'Steve Harvey Passed Away Today: Remembering The Legacy Of A Comedy Legend', published by Trend Cast News.

It was later aggregated by Newsbreak, a U.S. news app notorious for spreading AI-generated misinformation. The article, riddled with inaccuracies, even bore a then-future publication date—19 December 2024—a glaring error attributed to AI's lack of quality control.

According to TheWrap, this was not the first instance of AI-generated falsehoods. However, the Steve Harvey death hoax became a glaring example of how unchecked AI can disrupt public trust.

Harvey Responds to the Rumours

While Harvey has not directly addressed the rumour, he has actively maintained his presence on social media. Shortly after the false report surfaced, Harvey posted on X (formerly Twitter), writing: 'A lot can happen in a year. If you're focused.' This subtle message reaffirmed his well-being amidst the chaos.

A lot can happen in a year.



If you’re focused. — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) December 19, 2024

Fans and followers expressed their outrage over the hoax. One user on X commented: 'The internet really needs to stop playing with people's lives. That false news about Steve Harvey being dead is wrong asf. Smh.' Another added: 'Why are they saying Steve Harvey is dead...?'

Others even suggested legal action against the websites responsible for perpetuating the misinformation. Newsbreak, already under scrutiny for similar incidents, faced renewed criticism for its role in spreading the hoax.

Recurring Death Hoaxes Target Steve Harvey

This is not the first time Steve Harvey has been the subject of a death hoax. Earlier this year, a false report claimed he had died in a car accident. The rumour was amplified by various Facebook posts, YouTube videos, and social media advertisements.

According to MovieWeb, Harvey's recognisable face and widespread popularity make him a frequent target for such hoaxes. While he has previously brushed off these rumours with humour, the increasing role of AI in creating and disseminating fake news highlights a much graver issue.

The Threat of AI-Generated Misinformation

Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending pic.twitter.com/n6UcHpP9JN — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) July 18, 2023

The use of generative AI in news production is a growing concern. While it offers efficiency, the lack of human oversight can lead to catastrophic consequences, as seen in Harvey's case. AI-generated articles often bypass crucial steps like fact-checking, proofreading, and contextual accuracy.

This issue is not confined to celebrity news. For example, Newsbreak also shared a fabricated story titled 'Christmas Day Tragedy Strikes Bridgeton, New Jersey Amid Rising Gun Violence in Small Towns'. Local police later confirmed that no such incident had occurred.

As local news outlets face decline, platforms like Newsbreak are gaining prominence despite their flawed practices. This shift raises serious questions about the future of journalism. The public must exercise caution when sharing sensational news and verify information from trusted sources.