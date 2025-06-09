In a move set to make legal history, the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a straight woman who took her employers to court for discriminating against her sex and orientation. In her lawsuit, Marlean Ames, from Ohio, alleged she'd been snubbed and demoted in favour of queer candidates. Her victory comes with widespread implications for the US legal system: The Court's unanimous ruling removes a legal hurdle that made it harder for members of racial or sexual majorities to bring discrimination claims—a requirement that had existed in several lower courts for years.

Gay Boss Prioritises Queer Employees in Act of 'Reverse Discrimination'

In the complaint Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services, it is alleged that Ames advanced in her role at Ohio's Department of Youth Services since 2004. In 2017, she began reporting to a gay supervisor and in 2019, she was interviewed for a new management position. Instead of Ames, the position went to a lesbian woman, and she was demoted from her role, later taken by a gay man. Regarding her accusations, a spokesperson for the company has affirmed it 'did not engage in unlawful discrimination.'

Nevertheless, Ames sued, citing Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which safeguards against discrimination based on sex and national origin. Ames' complaint is a 'reverse discrimination' claim, notoriously difficult to prove. A significant reason Ames' suit was successful is that the Court forewent the requirement to prove additional 'background circumstances.' In her case, this would've meant proving the decision-maker was a demographic minority, or that he had a history of discriminating against straight women. The Court's dismissal of 'background circumstances' is set to impact how other 'reverse discrimination' claims are handled in the country.

No More 'Background Circumstances': The Implications of the Court's Decision

Indeed, the Supreme Court has now clarified that majority-group members will no longer be subjected to this heightened evidentiary burden. Instead, all employees, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation, are entitled to equal protection under the law, without procedural hurdles based on demographic assumptions.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, known for her liberal ideals, stated that Title VII's anti-discrimination measures make 'no distinctions between majority-group plaintiffs and minority-group plaintiffs.' Thus, making one group provide additional evidence 'flouts that principle.' The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) added that this ruling would prevent 'premature dismissals,' ensuring valid cases make it to the courts.

However, the ruling is expected to have 'significant implications' for employers. In a public statement, SHRM emphasised that the ruling shows how 'employment decisions cannot be based on an individual's protected characteristics—regardless of who that employee is.' Amid Trump and Elon Musk's 'anti-DEI' campaigns, this ruling puts inclusivity initiatives and programmes at risk.

Progress Or A Step Backwards? Why Ames Will Open the Gates for Similar Cases

According to Jonathan Segal, an employment attorney at Duane Morris, the ruling in favour of Ames' case has made it so 'the legal construct of a "reverse discrimination" claim no longer exists.' Thus, Segal believes the US will see a jarring rise in complaints from white, male, or heterosexual employees, whose claims are now easier to bring.

This has the potential to overwhelm courts, as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has already received 88,531 new discrimination charges in 2024, marking a 9% increase from 2023. At the end of the year, there were still 52,080 charges pending.

The Supreme Court's ruling in favour of Ames marks a shift in US employment law ensuring that protection against discrimination apply equally to all, regardless of majority or minority status. Consequently, 77% of HR professionals believe their company policies may need updating, reflecting how the ruling impacts hundreds of thousands of firms. While some view this as a long-overdue affirmation of fairness, others warn it could strain the legal system and complicate workplace diversity efforts.