Outrage has erupted after a transgender prisoner was granted release from jail to undergo surgery to "appear more feminine." Critics have condemned the decision, arguing that taxpayers should not be footing the bill for such procedures.

Alan Baker, now known as Alex Stewart, is serving a life sentence at HMP Greenock in Renfrewshire for the "wicked and brutal" stabbing of a man he met online. While in custody, Stewart underwent surgery to reduce the size of their Adam's apple.

Controversial Surgery For A Transgender Inmate

Also known as a tracheal shave, this procedure aims to reduce the prominence of the Adam's apple in the neck, primarily for cosmetic purposes, per the Centre for Surgery. Critics raised eyebrows and demanded an explanation of who paid for the procedure.

'We are disturbed to learn a dangerous prisoner was allowed out to seek unnecessary cosmetic surgery,' said Susan Smith of the campaign group For Women Scotland.

'We doubt that a female murderer would be allowed day release for Botox or a nose-job. How was this funded, and at what cost to the taxpayer? At a time when resources are stretched both for prison and health services, this looks like a profligate indulgence of a manipulative man,' she added.

'It's an interesting choice of surgery in that it's probably the least invasive and least likely to result in material feminisation. We can't help suspecting that it was a way to "prove" his trans identity without going too far,' Smith said.

Taxpayer-Funded Transition

'Taxpayers will be outraged if it emerges that public money was used to fund cosmetic surgery for a convicted murderer,' said Scottish Conservative shadow equalities minister Tess White MSP.

Baker, a resident of Bonhill in Dunbartonshire, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 19 years for the brutal murder of John Weir, a father of two, in 2013. He lured Weir, 36, to his home only to stab him and then attempt to conceal the crime by discarding his victim's belongings.

During incarceration, Baker has formed a relationship with Nyomi Fee, 38, who is in jail for the 2014 murder of her young stepson, Liam Fee, in Fife.

During an ongoing trial at Greenock Sheriff Court, Baker testified that he underwent a tracheal shave in 2019. Such procedures are typically performed within the NHS, with patients usually referred to specialist centres in Newcastle and Nottingham. Private surgery is also an option, estimated at around £7,000.

The Role Of The Prison Service In Healthcare

NHS Scotland patients seeking gender-affirming surgeries must rely on the English NHS, specifically the Gender Dysphoria National Referral Support Service. This presents a significant logistical challenge, as the closest centres are located in Newcastle and Nottingham, over 170 and 300 miles away, respectively.

The Scottish Daily Express reports that the latter journey alone requires an 11-hour round trip. The logistical challenges of this surgery extend beyond the medical procedure itself.

Stewart would require accompaniment by prison staff and transportation via the prisoner transfer service GeoAmey, significantly increasing the overall cost. Moreover, pursuing this surgery privately would incur substantial expenses, exceeding £7,000.

'We take an individualised approach to the management of transgender people, and our staff work hard to support the health, safety, and well-being of all people in our care,' a Scottish Prison Service spokesman said. The Scottish Government stated that the matter falls under the Scottish Prison Service's (SPS) jurisdiction.