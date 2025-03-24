A legal dispute has emerged within the UK's National Health Service (NHS) as a Christian nurse challenges her employer over a disciplinary action.

Jennifer Melle, a long-serving nurse, faces the possibility of losing her job after refusing to refer to a transgender woman patient, and also a convicted child sex offender, as a woman. Her stance led to an investigation and disciplinary measures by the NHS Trust.

The 'Mr.' Controversy

'Mr X', the convicted transgender paedophile, is held in a secure men's facility after being convicted multiple times for tricking boys into sexual encounters through online impersonation of a young female.

Melle, 40, from Croydon, faced racial slurs and physical threats after she declined to call Mr X 'she' at work. Instead of backing Jennifer, the Epsom and St Helier University Hospital Trust disregarded her and handled her as if she were the offender.

Moreover, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) also labelled Jennifer as 'a possible risk' for not using Mr X's chosen 'gender identity.' This case is another example of NHS policy prioritising transgender viewpoints over scientific facts.

The incident comes after the release of the Sullivan report this week, which showed that police are letting criminals' self-identify' their gender on official documents.

In this situation, the pursuit of inclusivity has resulted in the NHS favouring a child abuser, found guilty of severe crimes and posing as the other gender, over employees who hold Christian and gender-critical views.

With support from the Christian Legal Centre, Melle's lawsuit against the hospital trust, citing harassment, discrimination, and human rights violations, is considered to be the first of its kind.

In response to her allegations, NHS legal representatives stated that Miss Melle's Christian beliefs, which affirm that we are born either male or female, are 'not worthy of respect in a democratic society,' according to a report by Christian Concern.

Sex Offender Claims Female Identity

When Jennifer started her hospital shift on the evening of 22 May 2024, a Pride Progress Flag, showing support for transgender rights and gender identity, was displayed on the building's roof.

Melle, who moved to the UK from Uganda as a young person and rose to a senior nursing position, learned with her coworkers that Mr X, a sex offender, had been admitted from a Category C men's jail for care.

He came into the hospital restrained, accompanied by two guards, and had a distinctly male appearance—over six feet tall and heavily built. At 10 p.m., a worried junior staff member came to Melle, saying Mr X wished to leave.

His loud behaviour was upsetting elderly and at-risk patients in the ward. They had asked the doctor for directions about the discharge, but they had not yet heard back. As the senior nurse on the floor, Melle accompanied her colleague in handling things and giving assistance.

Checking the patient's medical history, she discovered he was registered as male, not female or trans. The bedside name board, however, displayed just a woman's name. When her colleague finally reached the doctor by phone, Melle asked to speak with him. She informed the doctor, 'Mr X would like to self-discharge.'

Mr. X, who could hear the conversation, became furious and shouted, 'Do not call me Mr! I am a woman!' While still on the phone with the doctor, Melle addressed Mr. X, saying she was discussing his discharge medication with the doctor. Once the call was over, she headed towards the patient's room.

Racial Slur Hurled At Nurse

When she went inside, Melle found Mr. X pacing, his movements restricted by chains. 'I am sorry I cannot refer to you as her or she, as it's against my faith and Christian values but I can call you by your name,' she politely said.

The verbal attacks worsened as she started to explain what the doctor had said. 'Imagine if I called you n*****', Mr X yelled. 'How about I call you n*****? Yes, black n*****!' Jennifer warned that if he continued, she would have to contact security.

Then Mr X lunged at Jennifer, following her out of the room until the guards finally stopped him. 'I want your name and NHS number and am going to report you to the police for homophobia and to Patient Advice and Liaison Service' (PALS),' he then shouted.

Notably, a white staff member also addressed Mr. X as male yet did not experience any verbal attacks. A guard approached Melle and asked, 'Why can't you just call him what he wants?' She restated her Christian beliefs, and the guard remained silent.

Later, Melle returned and said, using Mr. X's female name, 'I got you your pain relief.' After taking the medicine, Mr. X remained calm until the next day.

Disciplinary Action Follows

When her shift ended, Melle said she still trembled on her bus ride home. While she thought about what had happened, a coworker who had replaced her called to tell her Mr. X was yelling for her and threatening to file a formal complaint.

During her following shift, a ward manager pulled Melle aside and requested a statement. She explained she was still emotionally shaken, but the manager insisted she uphold equality and diversity.

Melle clarified that she respected people's sexualities but questioned the lack of respect for her Christian beliefs and said she 'could not deny biological reality.'

NMC Code And Gender Identity

However, a subsequent investigation determined that 'the [NMC] code of conduct outlines that in order to treat people as individuals and to uphold their dignity, nurses should avoid making assumptions and should recognise diversity and individual choice.'

The code also urges nurses to avoid expressing their 'personal beliefs (including political, religious or moral beliefs) in an inappropriate way. Therefore, although [Ms Melle] felt unable to identify Patient X using the preferred pronouns due to her religion... it could be perceived that [Ms Melle's] actions could...be seen as a potential breach of the code.'

Melle was accused of 'not respecting the patient's preferred identity' and told her actions and behaviour had 'fallen short of the trust's value of respect.' In October, Melle was called to a disciplinary hearing, where she received a final written warning and was reported to the NMC.

Following the incident, she lost overtime pay, causing financial strain. With her career, income, and reputation severely threatened, she felt she had no choice but to pursue legal action. She argues that the NHS has illegally violated her rights to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, as protected by the European Convention on Human Rights.

An Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: 'These matters are still subject to ongoing internal proceedings, so it wouldn't be right for us to comment further.'