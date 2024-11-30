A dramatic incident unfolded in Melbourne, Australia, when 42-year-old Duaraj Karishna Ramanujam spotted a five-year-old boy sitting alone in a running vehicle at a Shell service station on the Princes Highway in Officer, southeast Melbourne. Concerned about the child's safety, Ramanujam took an unorthodox approach, jumping into the grey ute and driving it to the nearest police station.

The father of the child had left the vehicle briefly to buy a case of water, leaving the engine running. When he returned moments later, he found his car and son missing.

'I'm Saving a Child': A Bold Intervention

Ramanujam, who had arrived at the petrol station on his motorbike, immediately decided to take action. "It's not a big crime though. I'm saving a child, mate," he told 9News, defending his decision to drive the ute to the police station.

He criticised the father's actions, stating, "He left the car and the child with the engine on, which is not a good thing to do. He should realise his stupidity."

The father, realising his car and son were gone, used the service station's phone to call his mobile, which was still inside the vehicle. Ramanujam answered and assured the father that he was taking the child to the Pakenham Police Station, where the two parties later met.

Police Intervention and Ramanujam's Defence

Upon arriving at the police station with the child, Ramanujam was greeted with what he described as "distrust" and was immediately handcuffed by officers. Both the child's parents arrived shortly after, visibly distressed by the situation.

@9newsmelbourne EXCLUSIVE: A distraught father has been reunited with his five-year-old son after their car was taken from a petrol station - but the man arrested said the police got it all wrong. #9News ♬ original sound - 9News Melbourne

Ramanujam explained to police that he was merely trying to teach the father a lesson about child safety. "My advice to them is to consider their actions that led to these consequences," he said.

The Cardinia Crime Investigation Unit detectives released Ramanujam after questioning. No formal charges were filed at the time, though authorities confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.

Public Debate: Hero or Overstep?

Ramanujam's actions have sparked a heated debate about the responsibilities of bystanders and the boundaries of intervention. While some view him as a well-meaning individual prioritising the child's safety, others believe his actions were excessive.

On social media, opinions ranged from support to scepticism. One user described him as "the definition of chaotic good," while another remarked, "Good intentions, but terrible execution."

Some commenters expressed that the father had learned a valuable lesson. "That father is never doing that again," one user wrote. Others emphasised that leaving a child unattended in a running vehicle is inherently dangerous.

Child Safety and Parental Responsibility

This incident sheds light on the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles, particularly in running cars. Safety experts have long warned that such actions pose risks, including potential accidents, abductions, or heat-related illnesses.

Ramanujam remains steadfast in his belief that his actions were justified. "I'm using more common sense than anyone else," he said. "What I did is the right thing to do."

As police continue their inquiry, Ramanujam's actions remain under scrutiny. While his methods were unorthodox, they have sparked broader conversations about child safety and the role of bystanders in emergencies.