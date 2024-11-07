In a remarkable display of civic duty, 30-year-old Lexi Harder boarded a 15-hour flight from Berlin to the United States, determined to cast her vote in the 2024 presidential election. Harder, an ardent supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, faced significant challenges in voting from abroad after her absentee ballot never arrived. Instead of letting her voice go unheard, she took an extraordinary step—spending over $1,100 on a last-minute flight to return home and vote in person.

A Long Journey for Democracy

Harder's voting ordeal began in early September, when she first applied for an absentee ballot from her home state, Pennsylvania. Living abroad in Berlin, she counted on the ballot arriving well before Election Day, allowing her to participate in one of the most anticipated elections in recent years. But as weeks turned into months with no ballot in sight, Harder's frustration grew. Repeated follow-ups with election officials led nowhere, as her ballot was eventually marked "CANC - UNDELIVERABLE."

When it became clear that her absentee ballot would not arrive in time, Harder made a difficult choice: she would fly back to the U.S. and cast her vote in person. According to The New York Times, she booked a last-minute flight to Pennsylvania, hoping her sacrifice would ensure her vote for Kamala Harris counted.

Not an Isolated Struggle

Harder was not alone in facing absentee ballot issues. Similar stories emerged from voters in Pennsylvania, where others also found themselves scrambling to get their voices heard. Helen Wu, a 21-year-old University of Chicago student, endured a similar journey. After weeks of requesting a ballot and navigating administrative delays, Wu ultimately had to fly back to Pennsylvania, determined to vote in person. The New York Times reported on other frustrated voters who, due to errors or delays, also felt forced to return home to vote in person.

For Harder and other Harris supporters, this election represented more than just a vote—it was a chance to back a candidate who they believed represented their values. Yet despite their dedication, Harris ultimately conceded the election to her opponent, Donald Trump. In her concession speech at her alma mater, Howard University, Harris struck a resilient tone. She acknowledged the outcome but reassured her supporters, stating, "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign." Her message resonated with those who had travelled far and wide to support her, reaffirming that their efforts were not in vain, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Cost of Voting from Abroad

Harder's journey, both literal and figurative, shines a light on the barriers that U.S. citizens living abroad can face when attempting to vote. It also underscores the urgency of election reform for absentee voters, many of whom experience similar obstacles. Harder's 15-hour, $1,100 flight home serves as a reminder of the lengths to which some voters are willing to go to make their voices heard.

For Harder, the journey was worth it, though she hopes future voters won't face the same hurdles. "It's a fundamental right," she reflected, echoing sentiments shared by many who believe in the importance of accessible voting.