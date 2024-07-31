Sunshine, warmth, travel, relaxation and lots of fun are usually the words that best describe the summer season. The arrival of good weather has everyone thinking of sunny holidays and all the exciting things one gets to enjoy while they're away. It's certainly the perfect time to break free from your routine and enjoy new experiences.

But as you're daydreaming of thrilling adventures or researching different destinations to plan your next escape, it's important to remember that risks and hazards never take a break. In fact, statistics reveal that warmer months can be a lot more intense in terms of work-related accidents and injuries than the rest of the year, so summer fun can quickly turn into summertime sadness if you're not careful.

As an employee, you need to be aware of the risks you're exposed to during summer, as well as the factors causing this spike, so you can protect yourself and others from these dangers more effectively.

The Causes Behind The Surge

Each season comes with its own set of challenges and safety concerns for workers in different fields, and summer is no different. Various factors seem to contribute to the rise in workplace hazards during summer which can result in serious accidents and injuries, so let's see what's causing this troubling statistic.

More Seasonal Workers

Summer sees an influx of temporary workers across many domains of activity with a large number of seasonal jobs becoming available. Many of these jobs are filled by students out on holiday break or people who have little or no experience in that line of work.

Although most seasonal jobs are usually not skill-based and don't require much expertise, they can be quite demanding and pose various risks, so they require proper training. For example, one may not need special qualifications to fill a temporary position in a warehouse or greenhouse, but they do have to know how to properly operate work equipment and be up to date with the safety rules and regulations in their workplace.

Unfortunately, many employers are not thorough enough when conducing employee training, and seasonal employees themselves tend to have a rather careless attitude toward safety training, knowing their job is just temporary, which obviously makes them more susceptible to injuries and accidents.

Greater Pressure On Employees

Unsurprisingly, the majority of people prefer to take their annual leave during summer, when the weather is pleasant and they can travel to sun-soaked destinations. However, just because a large number of employees are on holiday doesn't mean all activity stops until they get back. Someone else has to step in and fulfil their daily duties while they're away and the responsibility falls on their colleagues who remain on the job, many of them under skilled or working part-time.

These employees can find themselves under a lot of pressure and stress as they have to cope with an increased workload. Managers are often oblivious of the situation as employees tend to keep quiet about these issues. Therefore, they may push themselves beyond their limits and in doing so they overlook safety precautions, increasing the likelihood of workplace incidents.

High Demand

While summer is associated with rest and relaxation, for certain industries and sectors, summer is the busiest season of the year as they experience a significant rise in service/product demand. Think of companies in the hospitality and leisure industry that make most of their profit during these months.

Businesses that cope with demand spikes have to supplement their workforce with new hires who may be inexperienced and, thus, more likely to make errors that can result in injuries. Moreover, employees in high-demand fields work long hours and experience increased stress, which also contributes to a higher risk of accidents.

Weather Conditions

The summer weather that everyone seems to look forward to all year long stops being so alluring when you consider all the safety risks it brings about for different categories of employees. Those who work outside have to put up with extreme weather conditions such as excessive temperatures or thunderstorms. Places with poor ventilation can also pose health risks for staff members, while heavy summer traffic can be dangerous for commuters or workers who have to travel a lot.

The Most Common Workplace Injuries During Summer

While summer workplace risks and hazards come in all forms and shapes, certain types of injuries seem to be a lot more common during these months, as follows:

Dehydration – summer heat increases sweat and causes loss of body fluids, so employees can quickly become dehydrated.

Heat-related illnesses – when employees' jobs require them to stand outside for long periods of time, the combination of extreme heat and direct exposure to sun can lead to different heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps or heat stroke.

Slips, trips and falls – these types of accidents are prevalent all year long, but summer can exacerbate them due to weather conditions and the increased workload that specific industries experience.

Vehicle accidents – traffic tends to be more congested during summer, with more people out on the road and construction protests underway, resulting in a higher rate of accidents.

As experts at Personal Injury Claims UKexplain, if you become injured on the job because your employer failed to uphold their duty of care, you may be entitled to compensation, so you should consult with a professional in this respect.

Keeping Seasonal Risks At Bay

Both employers and employees have to work together and do their part to minimise workplace accidents during summer. Some of the most effective measures in this respect include:

ensuring adequate training

providing the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE)

installing water stations on work premises

installing AC units to ensure an adequate temperature

educating employees on summer safety hazards

keeping workers updated on the best health and safety practices for the hot season

encouraging open communication and listening to employees' feedback

creating and promoting a safety culture in the workplace

With greater awareness and suitable measures, we hope that seasonal risks and hazards will become less of an issue for workers in all domains.