Chris Paul celebrated with his team as the Phoenix Suns pulled off a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. It came via a Deandre Ayton slam from Jay Crowder's lob from an out ball with 0.9 seconds on the clock.

EVERY ANGLE of Jae Crowder's pinpoint pass to Deandre Ayton to win Game 2 for the @Suns! #NBAPlayoffs #ThatsGame #NBAWCF presented by AT&T continues with Game 3 on Thursday at 9pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/JMEXIj0erK — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2021

The Clippers had the chance to go three points clear with just eight seconds on the clock, but Paul George missed both his free throws under pressure. Patrick Beverly admitted after the game that they had it won but let it slip.

The Suns were delirious after Ayton's game winning bucket and they were not alone in celebrating on the court and in the locker room. Paul wanted to join the celebrations and joined the team via Facetime, with Devin Booker holding the phone as the team celebrated. Ayton even joked with the veteran point guard telling him that he got 11 assists in the game - in truth it was just one.

Devin Booker got Chris Paul on FaceTime right after the game.



This Suns team has the best chemistry I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/7hQoZ59Ukq June 20, 2021

There were questions about Ayton's game winner with Clippers claiming that it was goaltending, but it was deemed a legitimate bucket after review. Booker insisted in his post-game interview that it was a good play and recalled a similar play from the Suns a few seasons back, when Tyson Chandler was at the end of a similar play.

“I’ve seen this movie before!”@DevinBook recalls @tysonchandler going and getting the inbounds pass above the cylinder for the win in 2017.. much like @DeandreAyton did to lift the @Suns tonight in Game 2! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/Fxtye7cHeR June 23, 2021

Paul, who missed Game 2 owing to being under the NBA's health and safety protocol after testing positive for COVID-19, was pumped as the Suns beat the Clippers and celebrated head coach Monty Williams' final play. The Phoenix franchise will be hoping to have their leader back for Game 3, which will be in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

Big time play call Coach Mont!!!!!!!! June 23, 2021

Suns players credited coach Williams for drawing up the incredible play and the trust they have between themselves to pull off the play. Booker credited Crowder, Ayton and Williams during his post-game press conference, but failed to speak about his scuffle with DeMarcus Cousins as the players celebrated on the court.