A Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp last minute drive and a customary Aaron Donald sack paved the way for the Los Angeles Rams to be crowned the 2022 Super Bowl LVI champions on Sunday night at their home, the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Rams were down 16-20 with just under two minutes to go, but Stafford stepped up to show why they gave up valuable draft capital and traded Jared Goff to bring him in from the Detroit Lions. The veteran quarterback found Kupp five times on the final drive, which was capped off with his third touchdown pass to give them a 23-20 lead with 85 seconds left in the game.

It was then defensive tackle Donald that rose to the fore to hand the Rams the win with a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows that forced him to throw the ball away under pressure. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year finished the game with three sacks and two quarterback hits.

Kupp, however, was the star of the show as he claimed the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player (MVP) crown after his late touchdown - his second of the game earned the Rams the win. It capped off one of the greatest individual seasons in NFL history for the regular season Triple Crown winner.

Cooper Kupp's full season (21 games):



* 178 catches, 2,425 yards, 22 TD

* NFL regular season receiving triple crown

* Unanimous All-Pro

* Most catches in a single postseason (33)

* NFL Offensive Player of the Year

* Super Bowl MVP



One of the greatest individual seasons ever. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 14, 2022

Rams head coach Sean McVay was full of praise for Stafford and Kupp, and hailed them for stepping up after Odell Beckham Jr. picked up a knee injury midway through the game. He also praised the offensive line for the protection it offered, especially during that final drive.

"Those guys just did a great job, they took over the game and I thought the offensive line did a great job protecting [them]," McVay said after lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. "You knew we were pretty much throwing it."

"That second down and two run where Cam Akers got us to the first down to get to that eight yard line was big, but so many contributions, it is about the team and I'm so happy for these players. World Champs, baby!!"