Life gets hectic, and eating healthy can feel like a challenge between work, errands, and social commitments. We all want to nourish our bodies properly, but finding the time to prepare nutrient-packed meals every day isn't always realistic. That's where 'All In' A.I. Greens comes in—a next-generation greens formula designed to give you a full spectrum of nutrients in just one scoop. Whether you're running out the door or need a quick boost between meetings, this powerhouse blend helps you stay on top of your health without the hassle.

With 69 active ingredients and 172 health benefits, All In A.I. Greens is more than just your average greens powder. Packed with superfoods, probiotics, adaptogens, and essential vitamins, it fuels both body and mind. Plus, unlike many greens drinks, it has a balanced, earthy flavour that's easy to enjoy. It's the ultimate nutrition hack for those who want to feel their best without compromising on convenience.

What Makes 'All In' A.I. Greens So Special?

At its core, 'All In' A.I. Greens is a carefully crafted blend of high-quality ingredients that work together to support your overall well-being. With a mix of antioxidant-rich greens, superfruits, plant-based proteins, and digestive-supporting probiotics, this formula covers all the bases. It's designed to energise you, enhance mental clarity, and support gut health—all in one scoop.

One of the standout features of this formula is its adaptogen blend, which includes powerful ingredients like ashwagandha, reishi mushroom, and lion's mane. These natural compounds help combat stress, improve focus, and promote balance. Whether juggling deadlines, hitting the gym, or staying sharp throughout the day, 'All In' A.I. Greens has your back.

The Key Benefits: More Than Just a Greens Powder

The magic of 'All In' A.I. Greens lies in its ability to go beyond basic nutrition. Each serving is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, as well as ingredients that target specific areas of health:

Sustained Energy: Thanks to iron, magnesium, and B vitamins, this formula helps reduce fatigue and keeps you feeling energised all day long.

Immune Support: With vitamins A, C, B6, B12, and zinc, your immune system gets a solid boost to help keep you protected.

Gut Health: Combining prebiotics, probiotics, and digestive enzymes ensures optimal nutrient absorption and a happy gut.

Mental Clarity & Focus: Lion's mane mushroom and B vitamins work together to sharpen cognitive function, keeping you alert and on top of your game.

Clean, Vegan, and Naturally Sourced

One of the biggest concerns people have with supplements is the quality of the ingredients. 'All In' A.I. Greens is free from artificial colours, sweeteners, and preservatives. It's also vegan, non-GMO, and made with naturally sourced ingredients, so you know exactly what you're putting into your body.

Unlike many greens powders that rely on artificial flavours to mask bitterness, All In A.I. Greens is naturally delicious. With this blend, supporting your health is both easy and enjoyable.

So if you're looking for a simple, effective way to enhance your daily nutrition, 'All In' A.I. Greens is a game-changer. It's packed with everything your body needs to stay energised, focused, and resilient—without the hassle of meal prepping or multiple supplements. Whether you're a busy professional, an active parent, or just someone who wants to optimise your health, this greens formula makes it effortless. Give it a try, and experience what it feels like to go 'All in on better habits!'

About the company:

Protein Works® is a multi-award-winning healthy food brand based in the Northwest, employing 170 people across development, manufacturing, logistics, and head office teams. It delivers premium, nutrition-packed products at great value, offering unrivalled taste across protein shakes, meal shakes, wellness supplements, and high-protein snacks. With over 350 million shakes sold, it's one of Europe's fastest-growing food and beverage brands, dedicated to innovation and supporting its 2+ million customers on their health journey.