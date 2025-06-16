Russian-born YouTube personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, known for his provocative and often offensive prank videos, has been transferred to a high-security facility in Muntinlupa in Metro Manila as legal proceedings against him continue in the Philippines.

Zdorovetskiy, who holds dual Russian-American citizenship, was previously held at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) detention centre in Bicutan. On 11 June 2025, he was moved to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Muntinlupa City, where he will remain until all active court cases in the country are resolved.

Facing Multiple Legal Challenges

The BI confirmed that Zdorovetskiy is facing multiple local charges and will not be deported until the Philippine judicial process has run its course. Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado stressed that the YouTuber's transfer to BJMP custody marks a shift from administrative detention to a more secure holding arrangement due to the gravity of his alleged offences.

'Mr Zdorovetskiy will stay under BJMP custody pending the outcome of his legal cases. Only after these are resolved will he be returned to the Bureau for deportation proceedings,' Viado said in a public statement.

The vlogger, whose videos have been criticised for their distasteful and disruptive nature, was arrested in April following reports of immigration law violations and disruptive behaviour during his stay in the Philippines.

No Bail, No Exceptions

Zdorovetskiy had previously filed a request for temporary release on bail, claiming he had no intention of fleeing and that he was willing to remain in Metro Manila while awaiting the resolution of his deportation case. In a formal letter submitted to the Bureau, he even pledged to voluntarily report to BI authorities if and when a deportation order was issued.

Despite these assurances, the Bureau rejected his appeal.

'This is not simply an administrative concern—it is a matter of upholding the integrity of our immigration system,' Commissioner Viado noted. 'We cannot allow deportation proceedings to be delayed or derailed by public figures using their platform for sympathy or manipulation. Our laws apply equally to all, and Mr Zdorovetskiy will not receive any special treatment.'

The BI reiterated its stance that foreign nationals who breach local laws, particularly those whose actions threaten public peace or safety, must be held accountable under Philippine law.

Pranks and Public Order

Zdorovetskiy's arrest sparked widespread discussion online, with many Filipinos criticising the YouTuber's style of content creation, which often toes the line between comedy and public nuisance. His arrest in April came amid mounting complaints over his conduct in the country, particularly his use of staged pranks that some deemed offensive or distressing.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the BI have taken a firm approach toward so-called 'undesirable aliens,' with Viado reinforcing the message that the Philippines will not tolerate behaviour that undermines public order or disrespects local customs.

'Hospitality should not be mistaken for leniency,' Viado stated. 'Foreign nationals are welcome in the Philippines—but they are expected to obey our laws and respect our communities. Those who choose otherwise must face the appropriate legal consequences.'

Awaiting Deportation

Once the court cases are resolved, Zdorovetskiy is expected to be deported as an 'undesirable alien.' However, bother the US and Russia, where the YouTuber holds both passports, refuse to acknowledge and deport him. Until then, he remains under maximum security in Muntinlupa.

It remains unclear how long the court proceedings will take, but Philippine authorities are confident that due process will be observed. As of now, Zdorovetskiy remains in custody with no bail granted, and no confirmed timetable for deportation.

If convicted, he may face a maximum of 24 years in jail.