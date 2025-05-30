NOTE: This article is a contribution and do not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

A ground-breaking research that analysed health data from more than 170,000 adults have found that weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic could slash the risk of developing certain cancers by up to 28 per cent.

The large-scale study found that patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists—a class of medications that includes Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro—showed a seven per cent overall reduction in obesity-related cancer risk compared to those on alternative diabetes treatments.

Most significantly, the research revealed a 16 per cent drop in colorectal cancer risk and a striking 28 per cent reduction in rectal cancer cases amongst users of the popular weight-loss jabs.

How Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Work

Ozempic and similar drugs belong to a class called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. Originally developed to help people with type 2 diabetes manage blood sugar, these medications have gained popularity for their remarkable ability to promote weight loss as they work by reducing appetite and slowing digestion, which helps patients consume fewer calories.

This dual effect not only improves metabolic health but may also impact cancer risk, according to the research.

The Link Between Obesity and Cancer

Obesity is widely recognised as a risk factor for multiple cancers, including breast, colorectal, pancreatic, and endometrial cancers.

Excess fat tissue promotes chronic inflammation and disrupts hormone levels, creating an environment conducive to cancer development.

As obesity rates continue to rise globally, the number of obesity-related cancer cases has also increased, placing greater strain on healthcare systems and highlighting the urgent need for effective prevention methods.

Significant Findings from the Latest Study

The study analysed the health data of over 170,000 adults with obesity and diabetes who were prescribed either GLP-1 receptor agonists or other diabetes medications. Results showed a 7% lower risk of obesity-related cancers among those taking GLP-1 drugs. More specifically, the risk of colorectal cancer dropped by 16% and rectal cancer by 28%.

Interestingly, the reduction in cancer risk was more pronounced in women, though researchers suggest this could be due to biological or pharmacological factors that require further investigation.

Expert Perspectives and Cautions

Dr Emma Sinclair, an oncologist, said: 'This study reinforces the critical role that weight management plays in cancer prevention. While weight-loss drugs like Ozempic offer promising additional benefits, they should complement, not replace, healthy lifestyle choices.'

Experts also caution that the research is observational. This means it shows a correlation but cannot definitively prove that the drugs prevent cancer. Randomised clinical trials will be essential to establish causality and clarify how these medications might influence cancer biology.

Implications for Patients and Healthcare Providers

If subsequent trials confirm these findings, GLP-1 receptor agonists could become important tools in reducing obesity-related cancer risks. This would represent a significant shift in public health strategy, potentially offering a dual benefit: managing weight and lowering cancer incidence.

Currently, access to these drugs is limited due to cost and eligibility criteria. Wider availability could improve outcomes for at-risk populations but must be balanced with careful medical oversight due to possible side effects such as nausea and gastrointestinal discomfort.

A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Prevention

Whilst still requiring confirmation through rigorous clinical trials, this research offers encouraging evidence that weight-loss medications may provide benefits extending far beyond their primary indication.

For millions struggling with obesity and elevated cancer risk, these findings represent a potentially transformative development in preventive healthcare—though experts stress that comprehensive lifestyle approaches to weight and health management remain paramount.