A 34-year-old UK man has been sentenced to five years in jail for sexually abusing animals and sharing videos of the abuse online. The man, identified as Douglas Moore, was arrested in 2021 at his house in Stockport after police discovered videos of him physically and sexually abusing a dog.

The Met police officers were investigating a different matter when they happened to discover the distressing videos. The man in the video was later identified as Moore.

The police found evidence proving that he had been abusing the dog for a long period of time. He was arrested on suspicion of bestiality, possession of extreme pornography, and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, read a statement from Met police.

The investigating officers roped in specialists to examine his phone and computer, and what they found left them shocked. Moore had been trying to set up meetings so he could abuse dogs and children. He was also attempting to swap and share material with other abusers.

He was convicted of having intercourse with and causing suffering to an animal; possessing extreme pornographic images that showed an act of intercourse; and having oral sex with both a dead and live animal.

He was sentenced at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on October 5 after being convicted of 24 counts of multiple sex offences.

Moore is now banned from owning animals and has been put on the sex offenders register for life, per a report in The Independent.

PC Pete Howes, from the Met's online child sexual abuse and exploitation command, said: "Upon discovery of the original video we took immediate and decisive action to identify Moore and save the dog. I am happy to say the dog is now safe and well and being cared for."

"The scale of evidence compiled meant Moore was left with no option but to plead guilty. I'm pleased he is now in jail where he belongs," he added.