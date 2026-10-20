Two former contestants of the controversial reality show The Swan have accused producers of exploiting their most painful personal experiences for television drama, including a mother's fears after her daughter's car crash and another woman's struggles with infertility.

Tawnya Perrotta and Dore 'Kalei' Weber have detailed allegations of emotional manipulation during the Fox makeover series, claiming production staff deliberately intensified their distress while cameras were rolling. Their accounts, shared with the Daily Mail, have emerged amid renewed scrutiny of the 2004 programme following Hulu's documentary The Swan: Behind the Mirror.

'The Swan' Contestant Claims Producers Hid Truth

Perrotta, now 62, alleged that producers withheld reassuring information about her daughter after she was involved in a car accident approximately eight weeks into filming. Contestants were restricted from contacting the outside world, leaving Perrotta dependent on production staff for updates.

'They wouldn't tell me anything about what happened. Just that she totaled her Jeep and that she's at the hospital. I was totally freaking out,' she told the Daily Mail.

Perrotta claimed staff already knew her daughter was safe but continued suggesting her condition was serious. She was eventually allowed to speak with her daughter after threatening to leave the programme. Her daughter reportedly reassured her that she was fine apart from a slight concussion.

Perrotta believes producers deliberately prolonged her anxiety to create dramatic television. The allegation has not been independently verified.

Weber Alleges Producers Exploited Her Trauma

Season 2 contestant Weber, now 63, described another alleged incident involving her struggles to conceive. Weber said she joined The Swan partly because of its promised psychological support while she was experiencing mental health difficulties related to infertility.

Instead, she alleged that producers withheld letters from her family for weeks before arranging to film her opening them. The correspondence contained photographs of babies belonging to relatives and friends.

According to Weber, a producer then asked, 'How does it feel that everyone else in this world can have kids and you can't have any?'

Weber described the confrontation as 'despicable,' claiming producers deliberately reopened emotional wounds while she was recovering from cosmetic surgery.

Producer Recalls Crew's Reaction to Cancer Diagnosis

The allegations echo revelations from former producer Jenna Baker in Hulu's documentary. Baker recalled how production staff reacted when doctors discovered cancer inside contestant Patti Chedohan's nose during a procedure.

'The production team was giddy about the diagnosis because of the storyline,' Baker said.

Chedohan's husband had previously died of cancer, creating what producers reportedly considered a compelling television narrative. Baker said she was tasked with asking whether Chedohan feared dying and leaving her children without parents.

She later questioned how contestants' personal suffering had become material for entertainment.

Contestants Question 'The Swan's' Promised Therapy

Premiering in April 2004, The Swan offered women extensive cosmetic surgery, fitness training, therapy and life coaching.

However, Perrotta claimed she attended approximately four therapy sessions during the 90-day programme, despite expecting three sessions a week. Weber similarly alleged that she received just three therapy sessions and one life coaching appointment. Both women also criticised the show's aftercare arrangements.

Creator Nely Galán declined to comment to the Daily Mail and did not participate in Hulu's documentary. Fox and production company Fremantle reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.

The series ended after two seasons.