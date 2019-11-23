Scooter Braun has been receiving death threats amid Taylor Swift feud. The celebrity manager was at the receiving end earlier this month when the singer claimed that he and Scott Borchetta were preventing her from performing her old hits at the upcoming American Music Awards.

Taylor Swift and Big Machine's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta's are feuding over the former using her old songs. Swift had earlier taken to her social media to allege that Scooter and Scott are not allowing her to perform a medley of her hits at the American Music Awards as well as for her Netflix documentary. Swift was cleared to perform her older hits at the AMA 2019 on Sunday where she will be honored with the artist of the decade award.

Meanwhile, Braun on Friday took to Instagram and posted a lengthy message to the 29-year-old singer. He revealed to her that he has been receiving "death threats," according to Hollywood Reporter.

Last week Braun had responded to Swift's message with a "kindness" message. Now the celebrity manager shared a screenshot of one of the threats he had received. He shared an open letter to the musician asking her to meet with him in person to find a "resolution" to their feud.

"Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family. This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn't participate in a social media war. However, I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children, as well as other threats seen above," Braun wrote.

"I won't go in to the details of this past week. I have been at a loss. Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this. I write this now only after a deep breath and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone's safety," he added.

Braun went on to tell the singer that "it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways."

He added that since they were living in a time of "pointless violence," he was concerned as a husband and father.

"To be frank, I was shocked and disheartened to hear that my presence in the Big Machine deal caused you so much pain as the handful of times we have actually met I have always remembered them being pleasant and respectful," he wrote.

Braun claimed that his repeated attempts at contacting Swift over the past six months "have been rejected." The manager manages stars including the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

He said that some on her team and mutual friends have tried to get him and Swift to talk. "It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict. At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution," he added.

"I will make myself available whenever works for you," he concluded. "Many have told me that a meeting will never happen as this is not about the truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you. I am hopeful that is not the case. I'm right here ready to speak directly and respectfully. But if you would prefer to make large public statements while refusing to work towards resolving things amicably then I just pray that nobody gets seriously hurt in the process. I continue to wish you the best and hope we can resolve this."

Swift's representative hasn't responded to request for comment.