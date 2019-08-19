The WWE vs MMA saga stepped away from the ring and into the Family Feud set. WWE and Total Bellas stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella led the WWE team to victory against Team MMA, led by UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture.

Team MMA had Liddell and Couture, Bellator MMA champion Ryan Bader, Bellator Women's Flyweight World Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, and former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Time for the training to pay off for Team MMA! ðŸ™Œ #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/88Rot2Q9bG — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) August 19, 2019

On Team Bella, the twins were accompanied by their mother Kathy Laurinaitis, their brother JJ Garcia, and their sister-in-law Lauren Garcia.

Team Bella took an early lead by winning the first round of the competition.

The second round of the competition saw a comeback from Team MMA.

However, in the third round, Team Bella floored Team MMA to win the prize money for the charities they represented.

The fight is on for Team Bella! ðŸ‘Š #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/JCcF4L1Whj — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) August 19, 2019

Team MMA chose to represent the Andy Vargas Foundation. Andy Vargas Foundation is a California based non-profit organisation which teaches music in schools and communities to enrich the lives of at-risk children.

Team Bella's win meant that the prize money will be split between The V Foundation and Connor's Cure. The V Foundation, founded by ESPN and basketball coach Jim Valvano, is a non-profit organisation which funds cancer research. Connor's Cure is a WWE supported and funded non-profit organisation which focuses on pediatric cancer research.

Team Bella missed out on winning more money for their cause as they came 10 points short of 200 points in the fast money round. The loss in the Fast Money round meant that Team Bella won $10,000 (£8,260) for their charities instead of $25,000 (£20,644). Team MMA's charity received $5,000 (£4,130) even though the team did not win the competition.

Wrestling fans might hold MMA in higher esteem than WWE, but on Celebrity Family Feud, Team WWE wrestled Team MMA into submission with their answers.