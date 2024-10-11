A software company's multi-millionaire CEO met a tragic end, falling 200 feet while climbing in Zion National Park, Utah.

The National Parks Service reported that Justin Bingham, 40 and CEO of tech company Opiniion, fell while rappelling near the end of the popular Heaps Canyon trail on October 5. He was with three other people at the time. The Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team and the Washington County Sheriff's Office joined forces, deploying over 50 rescuers to save the beloved father of four.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter rescued Bingham from the steep canyon and airlifted him to a heliport near Watchman Campground. Tragically, the father, who documented his family life for 60,000 online followers, passed away before an air ambulance could reach him.

A Look Back At Justin Bingham's Life And Legacy

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, a self-described "outdoor and sports enthusiast," often shared photos of his adventurous pursuits, including skiing and hiking. He also cherished spending time with his family, frequently posting heartwarming snaps of his four young children and wife, Lindsay.

According to Worth Trackers, Bingham's estimated net worth was $6 million in January. According to the website, his yearly income was $300,000, and he earned $25,000 monthly. His daily income was $840. Recently, the Binghams purchased a $2.6 million home in Alpine, as confirmed by property records.

Bingham, a graduate of Brigham Young University with a degree in Business and Italian, competed in track and field on a scholarship. According to his LinkedIn profile, he specialised in the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles and earned his degree in 2009.

In a statement following his tragic death, Opiniion, the tech company he founded, said, "Justin was involved in a tragic accident while enjoying one of his greatest passions—exploring the outdoors." The company described him as a "visionary who believed in the power of genuine connections, both with our clients and within our team."

"His commitment to building meaningful relationships made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Justin's spirit of adventure and dedication to living life fully will be deeply missed."

"If you spent any time around him, he was the eternal optimist. 'Everything is always going to work out.' He told me so many times.... But he was right and it usually did," said Devin, President and COO. "

"Justin wasn't just a leader here at Opiniion—he was a mentor, a dad, and a friend to many of us. He believed that the relationships we build are what make this work meaningful, and he truly lived that every day," Devin added.

The three other canyoneers accompanying Bingham were rescued the following morning. Two were airlifted out by helicopter, while the third was assisted in rappelling down the canyon.

A Family's Journey

Justin and Lindsay Bingham chronicled their family-of-six's journey, including the challenges and triumphs of raising their son Landon, who has cerebral palsy, on their YouTube channel, "Life in Holland."

The title is a nod to Emily Perl Kingsley's poignant essay "Welcome to Holland," which explores the unexpected path of parenting a child with a disability. The couple's YouTube channel boasts 1,000 videos, nearly 54 million views, and 143,000 subscribers.

Justin Bingham and his wife celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in September with a trip to Europe before his untimely passing. In a heartfelt post last month, Lindsay wrote, "Celebrated 19 years in the beautiful French Riviera. This song sums it up...not sure how I got him.

"We were both so young when we met and crazy about each other. Life has taken us on a wild and beautiful ride, and I wouldn't want it with anyone else. Love the life we have built and the four kiddos we call ours," she added.

A Beloved Father And Businessman Remembered

Tributes have flooded social media in memory of the beloved father and businessman. "I feel like this is a bad dream. I can't even imagine what your family is going through right now. I have been watching all of the Bingham's for years. I know I don't know you, but I love your family like I do," one person said.

Another said, "Justin we love you and your sweet family so much... All I can do is sob... I know you were doing what you loved to do and I'm so grateful you weren't alone." A third person said, Justin Bingham was one of my all time favorite to work with, be with, and laugh with. We only had 5 short months working together on his new home, but they were the best."

"He always greeted me with a huge smile and a fist bump. He was honest, full of integrity, and I learned a lot from his positive outlook on so many things in life. I'm forever grateful for his impact on me in such a short time and we definitely lost one of the best here on earth."

"Just got the news about Justin and I'm devastated. My heart breaks for you and particularly for Landon who's been through so much. I'd love to do whatever I can to be a support for him," another wrote underneath the family's joint Instagram page.

In August, Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon, was among six people who were presumed lost at sea when their superyacht sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily. Their bodies were later recovered. His wife, Angela Bacares, escaped the incident involving a waterspout near the island.